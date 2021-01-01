Glens Falls Hospital delivers Capital Region's first baby of 2021

GLENS FALLS — The first baby of 2021 in the Capital Region was born at Glens Falls Hospital, but her parents shunned the spotlight.

They asked to not be named or interviewed.

Baby Norah was born at 12:22 a.m. on New Year’s Day. She weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and is 17 inches long.

Her parents wrote a statement after learning that their daughter was the first baby born in the region this year.

“We are blessed to welcome a baby girl this morning and we look forward to a hopeful 2021,” they said. “We want to thank the team at the Joyce Stock Snuggery and wish everyone in the Capital Region and beyond a happy and healthy 2021 — where the pandemic is tamed, and we all recognize the blessings we have in each other.”

Glens Falls Hospital often has the first baby of the year. The Snuggery welcomed the first baby in 2019 and 2018 as well.

In 2019, Colton Donald Ballard was born at 1:40 a.m. to parents who raced through sleet and fog to get to the hospital.

In 2018, Maxwell Tyler-Reuben Edward was born at 12:17 a.m. by cesarean section.