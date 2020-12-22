Glens Falls Hospital cutting back on surgeries during COVID surge

Glens Falls Hospital is joining the other Capital Region hospitals and stopping some surgeries in response to the surge of COVID hospitalizations.

The hospital will continue to perform outpatient surgeries and any emergency procedures.

But non-emergency surgeries that require an overnight stay will not be scheduled during the surge. Any surgeries already scheduled will happen.

“Let me be very clear: If COVID cases continue to rise as they have been, we will have to seriously consider not only not scheduling new cases, but canceling cases already scheduled. That is how serious we consider the current situation,” said Dr. Fred Venditti, executive vice president for System Care Delivery and Albany Med’s hospital general director, at a press conference Tuesday.

Warren County reports problems

People are going to work, school and sports practices while sick, leading to 36 new coronavirus cases in one day, Warren County Health Services reported.

It is the highest single-day increase for Warren County.

In addition, another person was hospitalized, putting the county’s total to six. The county has never had more than six residents hospitalized at once during the pandemic.