GLENS FALLS — Two more medical offices run by Glens Falls Hospital have closed.
But the hospital does not appear to have followed the closure plan it submitted to the state Department of Health. That plan must be approved by the state before the hospital can begin to close an office.
The hospital closed its Fort Edward Medical Center and its Broad Street Internal Medicine office. Both were primary care offices and have been consolidated at the Hudson Falls Medical Center.
The state regulates such moves to ensure that patients are informed and are able to find a new medical provider in a timely manner. The closure plans included notifying The Post-Star, which the hospital did not do, and notifying every patient. The Post-Star has received numerous complaints from patients who said they had no idea their health center was closing.
It has been a difficult year for the hospital. Forty percent of the hospital’s primary care providers left the network. The hospital moved many providers to new locations to balance out the losses, while not replacing the people who left with new hires.
In May, hospital officials said they were not closing any offices and would tell people first if they were doing so, but they reduced the number of providers significantly at the Fort Edward and Glens Falls primary care offices.
That’s what they did last year in preparation for closing the Salem Medical Center. In that case, Salem Supervisor Sue Clary heard the hospital was trying to close the center and began fighting it.
After political pressure from Clary and the community, the Salem office has been left open, but only two days a week with one provider.
The other two offices have now closed.
This May, some patients and one provider told The Post-Star there were rumors Broad Street office in Glens Falls was closing. But when asked, hospital officials denied it.
“If there are changes in physicians or locations for services, that information will be communicated to patients and the community in a timely manner,” Vice President Tracy Mills said in an email in response to a direct question about whether the Broad Street Internal Medicine office was closing.
Two days earlier, the hospital had filed its closure plan with the state. The newspaper received the hospital's closure plans Tuesday night in response to a Freedom of Information request filed with the state.
In a letter to the state, Ann Marie Hatch, senior director of physician practices, wrote that the newspaper, patients and providers would be notified before each closure.
“The patients, practitioners and staff will be communicated to in advance and will be offered a transition to the Hudson Falls Medical Center or any open positions within other Glens Falls Hospital locations,” she wrote.
The plan also included “formal communication via local newspaper as notification to patients regarding the new location of their primary care provider and the process to obtain their medical records should they so choose to.”
There was no such communication with The Post-Star.
Patients who were sent letters were not notified until two weeks before the closure. Mills said letters were sent on July 16, telling them the office would close Aug. 2.
The Department of Health approved the closure plan on July 12, Mills said.
She argued that the hospital was forbidden from speaking about it until the approval.
“Many times, including these examples, we are not permitted to communicate publicly about our plans until we receive NYS approval,” she said.
She noted that the letters went out “very shortly” after the approval.
However, the hospital received its approval to close the Fort Edward office on April 25. Yet when Mills was asked about closures in May, after the approval, she did not volunteer information about Fort Edward, even though that closure plan also promised to include a statement to give to media as a way of reaching out to patients.
In that case, it took the hospital three weeks to send out the letters that had been approved by the state to notify patients. The letters were sent on May 15, for a closure effective June 28.
Other local medical groups announce their plans to relocate providers with the caveat that they are seeking state approval and cannot begin the closure without it.
Recently, Hudson Headwaters announced it would close its urgent care center on Broad Street in Glens Falls, probably more than a year from now, and relocate to the former Carl R’s site at 124 Main St., Queensbury. The agency is awaiting state approval.
Likewise, Glens Falls Hospital announced recently it was seeking state approval to affiliate with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
In both cases, the announcements were made while state approval was still pending.
Mills could not explain why those announcements could be made while announcements about the hospital closing facilities must be kept secret until they are approved.
In the closure plan approved by the state were two letters to be sent to providers, offering them positions at the Hudson Falls Medical Center.
The letter ended with a note that implied things are still not going well.
"We remain optimistic that together we will be able to make our way through this change," it read.
Am I missing the date the letters were sent from the hospital to notify the patient? In all the examples provided in your article, after "DATE" in the header, there isn't any date showing as to when the letter was executed. Was that omitted by the hospital or the Post Star? Just curious
