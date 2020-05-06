Glens Falls Hospital celebrates 26 coronavirus patient discharges

They even played the song on the intercom at the same time so that everyone in the building could hear it.

There were cheers of excitement from other units, he said.

One of the hardest battles had been won.

Statewide, only about 20% of the coronavirus patients who must be placed on a ventilator eventually get discharged.

Many coronavirus patients stay at the hospital without being ventilated. And most of them make it. But it is still a big day when a patient is able to leave.

“The energy and emotional spirit of these discharges is magnitudes more than normal,” Carpentier said. “Every discharge from the COVID floor is special.”

The unit is only used for patients who have tested positive or are waiting for test results.

Each patient is in a single room, with closed glass doors to keep the virus from spreading. The hospital lowered the nurse-to-patient ratio on the unit so that they had more time to care for each patient. All of them are there alone — no family members can stay, unless the patient is a child.