Glens Falls Hospital celebrates 26 coronavirus patient discharges

GLENS FALLS — Nurse Manager Kane Carpentier may never forget the very first severely ill coronavirus patient that he was able to discharge.
Carpentier is the nurse manager of the COVID-only unit at Glens Falls Hospital. While 26 people have recovered from coronavirus and been discharged from the hospital, one stands out in his mind.
It was the first patient who had to be ventilated, got well enough to move to the COVID ward, and finally got to be discharged.
“This was a long battle,” he said. “Many of our critical-care nurses and our medical nurses knew this patient. They spent a lot of time with them and developed a close connection with them.”
For weeks, the patient made slow progress.
Doctors work closely with the nurses and the patient’s care manager to decide on a discharge plan, so nurses knew when the patient was finally ready. They began talking about playing a song when the patient got discharged from the COVID unit.
Everyone in the hospital got to vote on which song to play. The winner was “Here Comes the Sun" by the Beatles.
And then the patient everyone had been rooting for got well.
“Everything looked good and this patient was in a good spot to finally make it home,” Carpentier said. “Now was our time to spring into action. Nurses from Critical Care, respiratory therapists, care managers, hospital leadership and other impromptu cheerleaders came and lined the hallway — 6 feet apart of course — and gave this patient a solid round of applause and cheer session as he was wheeled out by my nurses.”
They even played the song on the intercom at the same time so that everyone in the building could hear it.
There were cheers of excitement from other units, he said.
One of the hardest battles had been won.
Statewide, only about 20% of the coronavirus patients who must be placed on a ventilator eventually get discharged.
Many coronavirus patients stay at the hospital without being ventilated. And most of them make it. But it is still a big day when a patient is able to leave.
“The energy and emotional spirit of these discharges is magnitudes more than normal,” Carpentier said. “Every discharge from the COVID floor is special.”
The unit is only used for patients who have tested positive or are waiting for test results.
Each patient is in a single room, with closed glass doors to keep the virus from spreading. The hospital lowered the nurse-to-patient ratio on the unit so that they had more time to care for each patient. All of them are there alone — no family members can stay, unless the patient is a child.
“Patients are usually admitted for breathing issues. These patients generally need oxygen to help them breathe better and nebulizer treatments administered by respiratory therapists,” he said. “If patients are really sick, they may have to be intubated and put on a ventilator. Those patients require critical care until they improve enough to be transferred to our COVID-19 Medical Unit 3 North.”
The employees wear gowns, gloves, N95 masks and face shields over the masks, which Carpentier said he is confident will “fully protect” them from the virus.
He added that he’s proud of them all for not “hiding scared” during the pandemic.
“Everyone here comes in every day, protected and ready to take care of your parents, your siblings or even you during these uncertain times,” he said. “We do it for the love of helping people, and because we know that no matter how dark or stormy it gets, eventually we will get to say, ‘Here Comes the Sun.’”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
