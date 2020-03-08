Glens Falls Hospital cancels COVID-19 event, begins 'strictly enforcing' sick visitors policy

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital announced Sunday that it has canceled the "community education event" on the COVID-19 virus that had been planned for Thursday evening at The Queensbury Hotel.

The hospital, on its Facebook page, cited the positive coronavirus case in the area that was announced Saturday. That case involves a Saratoga County resident who works as a pharmacist at the CVS store on Main Street in Queensbury.

"We are working on a video presentation that will be posted along with a blog where questions can be asked and responded to," the hospital stated.

Also Sunday, in a "special announcement for visitors," a hospital spokesman said the hospital will be strictly enforcing its already-established visitiation policy.

Ray Agnew, the hospital's vice president for hospital and community engagement, said the enforcment is to protect our patients, health care workers and the public.

The policy states that if you have any of the following symptoms, you cannot visit patients in the hospital: Sore throat, fever, headache, muscle aches, congestion and cough.

