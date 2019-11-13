GLENS FALLS — With the news that Glens Falls Hospital will no longer admit children for overnight care in emergencies, parents are trying to decide whether to go straight to Albany Medical Center.
That’s where children are sent if the Glens Falls Emergency Department can’t treat them as outpatients.
Glens Falls doctors want every child to be brought to them first, saying that parents shouldn’t take the risk of an hour-long drive with a very ill child.
“The short answer is ‘absolutely not,’” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Howard Fritz, adding that he does not want “a parent who likely has zero medical training to make a potentially life-or-death decision about their child’s health.”
But some parents are advising others to make that trip directly, anyway.
One parent described having to wait in the Glens Falls Emergency Department for three hours for an ambulance that could take her critically ill child to Albany Medical Center. During that time, four other children came in. The staff did not have the medical supplies to handle so many children, she said.
Children need smaller needles, breathing masks and so on.
“It was very scary to watch as a mother. There’s a need for an experienced children’s hospital in this area. Maybe Albany Medical should consider putting in a satellite children’s hospital here,” she said, asking only to be known by her first name, Nickole.
Dr. Fritz dismissed her description, saying that the hospital has plenty of pediatric equipment in the Emergency Department.
“I assure you that the Glens Falls Hospital Emergency Department is fully equipped, and its medical professionals are ready to provide all patients the care that they need,” he said.
Other parents are worried about the additional cost if they start at the Glens Falls Emergency Department.
Getting transferred to Albany Medical Center is pricey. One family got their ambulance bill this week: $2,690. It was a flat fee of $1,700 for the trip, plus $990 for mileage. They were charged for 55 miles.
In addition, families must pay the ER copay for Glens Falls as well as a copay for Albany Medical Center.
Since ER copays are often $300 to $500, a parent who bypasses Glens Falls to drive to Albany Medical Center could save upward of $3,000.
It adds up. One parent said her son has been hospitalized four times this year — each time with a transfer to Albany Medical Center.
But the decision doesn’t just come down to dollars. It’s not easy for a parent to determine whether a child needs inpatient or outpatient care. And a child who needs inpatient care may be too ill to risk a one-hour trip to Albany. In Glens Falls, medical providers can stabilize the child before the trip to Albany Medical Center.
What about those who don’t have a car?
Ambulance companies said paramedics will only rarely transport a child directly to Albany Medical Center. Paramedics will evaluate the child, knowing what services Glens Falls can provide.
In a serious trauma, they will take the child to Albany Medical Center. Less serious cases generally go to Glens Falls, they said.
