Hudson Falls school go virtual through Friday
Hudson Falls school go virtual through Friday

Glens Falls Hospital

Glens Falls Hospital is restricting visitors again as coronavirus cases rise regionally.

 Post-Star file photo

After two people at Hudson Falls schools tested positive, the school is stopping in-person instruction through Friday.

The school district learned about the two cases Wednesday. Students were not in school, because it was Veterans Day.

The elementary school students left their chromebooks at school – the normal policy – which created problems for the school district in terms of planning virtual lessons.

“We will communicate with parents shortly about plans to provide work for our youngest learners. Please check your child’s building website for work, which will be posted by noon (Thursday),” school officials said in a news release.

Meals will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the Franklin Street side of the High School.

Washington County Public Health is working with the school district to determine close contacts for each person. Public Health will contact everyone who was in close contact.

Glens Falls stopping most visitation

Glens Falls Hospital is restricting visitors, beginning Thursday.

Visitors will generally only be allowed for loved ones who are near death. Parents or guardians of hospitalized children will be allowed to visit, and laboring women can bring a birthing partner. In other circumstances, visitors should speak with hospital officials, who will make exceptions in “compassionate” cases.

Ellis Hospital in Schenectady and Albany Medical Center Hospital have enacted the same policy.

Visitors are also restricted for outpatient procedures. One visitor will be allowed with a pediatric patient or a patient who needs physical or mental support.

The hospital and all of its departments remains open. However, outpatients who have coronavirus or its symptoms may need to have their appointment rescheduled or switched to a telemedicine visit. They should call the clinic prior to their appointment to describe their symptoms.

The decision was made due to the rise in coronavirus cases regionally, although there are currently no coronavirus patients at Glens Falls Hospital.

“COVID-19 continues to present a serious threat for all of us,” said Glens Falls Hospital President and CEO Dianne Shugrue in a news release. “We need to be sure that all who need care understand that Glens Falls Hospital is here for you and safe for you. Please don’t delay seeking the care you need.”

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

