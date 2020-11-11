Hudson Falls school go virtual through Friday

Ellis Hospital in Schenectady and Albany Medical Center Hospital have enacted the same policy.

Visitors are also restricted for outpatient procedures. One visitor will be allowed with a pediatric patient or a patient who needs physical or mental support.

The hospital and all of its departments remains open. However, outpatients who have coronavirus or its symptoms may need to have their appointment rescheduled or switched to a telemedicine visit. They should call the clinic prior to their appointment to describe their symptoms.

The decision was made due to the rise in coronavirus cases regionally, although there are currently no coronavirus patients at Glens Falls Hospital.

“COVID-19 continues to present a serious threat for all of us,” said Glens Falls Hospital President and CEO Dianne Shugrue in a news release. “We need to be sure that all who need care understand that Glens Falls Hospital is here for you and safe for you. Please don’t delay seeking the care you need.”

