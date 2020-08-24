Glens Falls Hospital, Aptihealth partner to provide mental health teletherapy

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital has partnered with Aptihealth to provide virtual counseling to primary care patients.
Primary care providers can refer a patent to Aptihealth for a 90-day program to help with mental health. The counseling is provided by computer or phone, and patients can also text for additional support.
Primary care providers have seen a significant increase in mental health needs during the pandemic, hospital officials said in a news release.
“Working with Aptihealth we are able to greatly enhance and expand our offerings for behavioral health services — and offer them in a way that is convenient and safe. The partnership with Aptihealth will provide a level of care that is essential for our community,” hospital Vice President Patti Hammond said in a statement.
Aptihealth officials said their model reduces mental health symptoms by 50% over 90 days. The company quickly connects patients with therapists and, if needed, prescription medication. The goal is to “accelerate” treatment.
Until now, there has been a lengthy waiting list for mental health care in the region. Glens Falls Hospital is still searching for a provider to take over long-term outpatient mental health care. Aptihealth wll focus on the short-term needs of patients who are referred by primary care.
“We are proud to partner with Glens Falls Hospital on this transformative initiative and look forward to working together to deliver personalized integrated behavioral health care that truly changes lives,” Aptihealth CEO Dan Pickett said in a statement.
The program will be available through the seven primary care centers that are open currently: Cambridge Medical Center, Evergreen Medical Center, Greenwich Medical Center, Granville Medical Center, Hudson Falls Medical Center, Salem Medical Center and Whitehall Medical Center.
Wilton Medical Center, which was temporarily closed during the pandemic, is still closed. Whitehall was closed but is now open two days a week.
Aptihealth was founded in 2017 and has offices in Boston and Troy.
