Glens Falls Hospital, Aptihealth partner to provide mental health teletherapy

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital has partnered with Aptihealth to provide virtual counseling to primary care patients.

Primary care providers can refer a patent to Aptihealth for a 90-day program to help with mental health. The counseling is provided by computer or phone, and patients can also text for additional support.

Primary care providers have seen a significant increase in mental health needs during the pandemic, hospital officials said in a news release.

“Working with Aptihealth we are able to greatly enhance and expand our offerings for behavioral health services — and offer them in a way that is convenient and safe. The partnership with Aptihealth will provide a level of care that is essential for our community,” hospital Vice President Patti Hammond said in a statement.

Aptihealth officials said their model reduces mental health symptoms by 50% over 90 days. The company quickly connects patients with therapists and, if needed, prescription medication. The goal is to “accelerate” treatment.