Glens Falls Hospital announces new board members

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital has four new members of the board of trustees.

Joining the board are Kate Schwenker, Courtney Haskins, Dr. Geoffrey Serfilippi and Thomas Guay.

Schwenker and Haskins are attorneys. Schwenker is a partner at Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, which is based in Albany. Haskins is a partner at McPhillips, Fitzgerald & Cullum of Glens Falls.

Serfilippi has been co-director of intensive care medicine at Glens Falls Hospital since 2014. He also practices medicine in Binghamton at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, as well as at Pathways Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Niskayuna.

Guay is the general manager of The Sagamore resort and regional manager for the Lake Placid Lodge in Lake Placid.

Board member George Ferone was promoted to secretary. Ferone is a Queensbury Town Board member and retired executive director/administration of Gracenote Inc.

Departing the board are five members whose terms have expired. They are: John Bieniek, James Cullum, Dr. Kevin Herlihy, Glenda Kelman and Dr. William Reynolds.

“We deeply appreciate the service of all our past board members and thank each of these individuals for sharing their time, talents and expertise with us,” Bill Powers, chairman of the board, said in a news release. “Our new members bring a wealth of professional expertise, experience and strong desire to serve the community that will help us advance our mission and most important goals. We are proud to welcome each of them to the board and look forward to working alongside them to protect and advance local access to health care services.”

