Glens Falls Hospital announces COVID-19 Support Fund

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital on Friday announced an opportunity for donors to contribute directly to the hospital’s efforts to prepare for and provide front-line defense against the COVID-19 threat through a newly created GFH COVID-19 Support Fund.
Through the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation fund, donations will be directed toward the hospital’s highest priority needs during the pandemic, according to a hospital news release.
To make the contribution process simple, the foundation has introduced a new text-to-give initiative. It involves texting “GFHSUPPORT” to 501-55. From there a brief form will pop up to allow a contributor to add contact information and donation amount. Additionally, people can also make a donation by visiting www.glensfallshospital.org/Donate.
"As schools, businesses and services have shuttered in recent weeks, the hospital has been coordinating with regional and statewide organizations and officials to ramp up capacity for COVID-19 patients by purchasing additional supplies, food, equipment and securing access to additional clinical staffing," the news release states. "At the same time, in response to government mandates and out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily suspended some services which cannot be safely operated and postponed elective and non-urgent procedures and tests. All of this comes at tremendous burden for the organization and its employees."
Kate Herlihy Schwenker, who chairs the foundation's board of trustees, said hospital officials are “deeply appreciative" of community donations of meals and critical supplies for front-line staff.
“We also invite our community to support our safety-net organization by making a gift to the GFH COVID-19 Support Fund,” she stated in the news release.
