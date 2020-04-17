Glens Falls Hospital announces COVID-19 Support Fund

To make the contribution process simple, the foundation has introduced a new text-to-give initiative. It involves texting “GFHSUPPORT” to 501-55. From there a brief form will pop up to allow a contributor to add contact information and donation amount. Additionally, people can also make a donation by visiting www.glensfallshospital.org/Donate .

"As schools, businesses and services have shuttered in recent weeks, the hospital has been coordinating with regional and statewide organizations and officials to ramp up capacity for COVID-19 patients by purchasing additional supplies, food, equipment and securing access to additional clinical staffing," the news release states. "At the same time, in response to government mandates and out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily suspended some services which cannot be safely operated and postponed elective and non-urgent procedures and tests. All of this comes at tremendous burden for the organization and its employees."