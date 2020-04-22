Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital to reopen

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital will be reopening for “non-essential” medical treatments on April 28.

Both hospitals meet the requirements set by Gov. Andrew Cuomo for restarting outpatient procedures, hospital officials said.

It is not yet clear which surgeries will be allowed, and if there is a surge of 10 new patients with coronavirus at either hospital, they will have to cancel all non-essential procedures.

The decision means that Glens Falls Hospital will be able to bring back many of the employees it furloughed. It also means the hospitals will be able to earn money at last.

Hospitals were ordered to stop all non-emergency surgeries on March 18. Since then, Glens Falls Hospital has collected 50% less revenue than the same period last year. The number of people in the Emergency Department on an average day has dropped from 125 patients to 60 patients. Surgeries have dropped even more, to 25% of normal, said spokesman Ray Agnew.

Agnew added that the hospital is allowed to take care of anyone who is having an emergency.

“Everybody’s afraid, but if you have a potential emergent need, the hospital is a safe place to be. If you have chest pains, please do not tough it out at home,” Agnew said.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.