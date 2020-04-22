Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital to reopen for day surgeries

He called it an “epidemic of avoidable complications.”

He urged patients to come to the hospital just as quickly as they would have before the pandemic.

“Perhaps one of the most important messages for the community to hear is that all of our hospitals have the precautions and safety protocols in place to care for all of our patients,” he said. “If someone is sick or hurt, they should not hesitate to seek the care they need. Waiting is putting patients at risk for complications and enduring unnecessary pain.”

Glens Falls Hospital employees who were furloughed on April 13 are eager to hear if they can come back to work. But Agnew didn’t have any details yet.

“We need to figure out what we can offer, and then figure out what staffing we need, and then bring people back,” he said.

He’s also well aware that the medical situation could change soon. If the hospital has more than 10 new coronavirus patients in 10 days, it must stop the non-essential procedures.

‘We all know we have a very difficult situation in our nursing homes,” he said. “What if we balloon up over 10? What if we open for five days and have to close again?”