Glens Falls Hospital allowing more visitors

GLENS FALLS — Almost one year to the day that Glens Falls Hospital began allowing visitors again, after limiting them because of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital officials will be expanding patient visitation, starting Tuesday.
Visiting hours will now run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Each patient may have two designated visitors per visiting period.
Visitors must be 12 or older.
People who visit must enter only through the West Entrance. They will be screened by security and have to answer a series of COVID exposure questions.
Visitors must wear a mask at all times. They will be asked to use hand sanitizer at the screening station and practice good hand hygiene for the duration of their visit.
In addition, visitors must remain in the patient's room for the entirety of their visit. They are not allowed to eat or drink in the rooms. Once visitors leave the hospital, they will be permitted to re-enter only during the next visiting period.
For the Joyce Stock Snuggery, expectant mothers may have two visitors or support people who will be allowed to leave and return the following day during the mother’s and baby’s hospital stay, in addition to having a doula present for childbirth.
When a person is discharged from an inpatient stay, one visitor may accompany the patient outside of visiting hours.
Also, one visitor is allowed in the Emergency Department.
Visitation is also expanded to allow one unique visitor in outpatient testing areas and physician offices (or two for pediatric patients) for the duration of a patient's stay outside of visiting hours.
Visitors for patients who are receiving same-day surgical and procedural treatments may accompany them during admission and rejoin them for the discharge process.
Hospital officials said some patients may still not be allowed visitors because of their medical condition or safety requirements.
Compassionate exceptions for special areas related to pediatric patients, maternity patients, patients for whom a support person has been determined to be essential for care and patients in imminent end-of-life remain unchanged.
The hospital began allowing visitors again on June 21, 2020, after prohibiting them because of the pandemic. Only one adult visitor was allowed per day and only between 4 and 8 p.m.
Exceptions were made for unusual circumstances, such as a patient near death.