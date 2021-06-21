Glens Falls Hospital allowing more visitors

GLENS FALLS — Almost one year to the day that Glens Falls Hospital began allowing visitors again, after limiting them because of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital officials will be expanding patient visitation, starting Tuesday.

Visiting hours will now run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Each patient may have two designated visitors per visiting period.

Visitors must be 12 or older.

People who visit must enter only through the West Entrance. They will be screened by security and have to answer a series of COVID exposure questions.

Visitors must wear a mask at all times. They will be asked to use hand sanitizer at the screening station and practice good hand hygiene for the duration of their visit.

In addition, visitors must remain in the patient's room for the entirety of their visit. They are not allowed to eat or drink in the rooms. Once visitors leave the hospital, they will be permitted to re-enter only during the next visiting period.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}