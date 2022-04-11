Glens Falls Hospital, Albany Med get 'Excellence' nod for Alzheimer's care

GLENS FALLS — On Monday, Glens Falls Hospital and Albany Medical Center Hospital were each awarded $2.35 million in state funding from the Department of Health.

The money, to be distributed over a five-year period, is a direct result of the hospitals again being named as Centers of Excellence in Alzheimer's Disease care.

"The hospitals serve as comprehensive resources to the health care community, providing diagnostic and consultative services to primary care providers in diagnosing patients, development of comprehensive care plans, assistance with the management of complex patient situations, and referrals of patients to specialty care," a news release stated.

Heather Hogan O’Connor, Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease program director, said this is the second time the hospital has been recognized and received state funding.

Hogan O'Connor said the funds "help to underwrite initiatives for both Alzheimer's and other dementias, or related conditions that affect the brain."

"In addition to the diagnostic expertise the program supports, education is central for the community's understanding of brain function, how to ameliorate symptoms of disease, and how to embrace life with a chronic cognitive condition. The funding also helps to support education for health professionals, patients and their families," she said of the hospital's program.

She said the staff is grateful the Department of Health has recognized their efforts again.

"We are in a pivotal period in neuroscience where more is understood about how the brain operates. It is an exciting time for science and for medicine and for all who benefit from this gained insight. We are grateful to the Department of Health and look forward to our continued efforts to serve our community," Hogan O'Connor told the Post-Star.

The news release on Monday stated the partnership between Albany Med and Glens Falls allows them to share resources and educational opportunities, making services more accessible to patients.

“This designation is reflective of the high level of services both hospitals provide patients and their caregivers,” said Dennis McKenna, MD, president and CEO of the Albany Med Health System. “Our ability to leverage both programs’ resources through the Albany Med Health System is a perfect example of the benefit our patients receive with our hospitals working together.”

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0