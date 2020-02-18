Glens Falls Hospital affiliation with Albany med approved

The state has granted approval for Glens Falls Hospital to affiliate with Albany Medical Center Hospital.

The move will make Albany Med the parent hospital, with power over the hospital’s expenditures and even the hiring or firing of top leaders.

The approval, on Feb. 6, is contingent on approval by the Office of Mental Health, which is considering applications for two companies that will take over the hospital’s outpatient mental health services.

Saratoga Hospital and Columbia Memorial Health have already affiliated with Albany Med. That brought top specialists to both hospitals – a team of pathologists to Saratoga Hospital and much-needed OBGYN doctors to Columbia, where there weren’t enough doctors to handle births that happen at any time of the day or night.

Also, Saratoga Hospital saved “millions of dollars” annually through supply-chain, purchasing and other efficiencies made possible by the hospital’s affiliation with Albany Med and Columbia Memorial Health, according to Standard & Poors’ 2019 financial outlook report on the hospital.