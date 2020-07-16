Glens Falls honors Post-Star Editor Ken Tingley with proclamation

GLENS FALLS — Friday will be Ken Tingley Day in Glens Falls, Mayor Dan Hall declared by proclamation.

The proclamation was handed down during Tuesday's Common Council meeting in honor of Tingley's retirement from The Post-Star after more than 30 years of service.

Tingley will be retiring on Friday.

"Ken’s Post-Star tenure has been an integral thread in the fabric of our area as he worked tirelessly to inform, enlighten, and entertain and his departure will surely leave a great void," the proclamation reads.

Tingley began his career at The Post-Star 32 years ago as the paper's sports editor, a role he served in for 11 years.

He's led the paper as its main editor for the last 21 years. The paper won numerous awards under Tingley's tenure, including its first Pulitzer Prize in 2009.

“I think this is something that is in Glens Falls’ DNA,” Tingley said of the proclamation. “I’ve always felt there was a certain amount of pride in having a daily newspaper in this city, something that helped raise the bar for the quality of life.”