GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls home was damaged by a fire Tuesday afternoon that began when a vehicle parked next to it burst into flames.
The fire was reported around 3:40 p.m. at 38 Orchard St., across the street from Abraham Wing Elementary School.
A van that a resident of the home had just parked in the driveway caught fire and scorched the adjacent garage and fence.
Glens Falls Police used fire extinguishers to knock down the flames, and Glens Falls firefighters extinguished it.
No injuries were reported.
