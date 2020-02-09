Glens Falls home damaged by fire linked to overheated wire

GLENS FALLS — A family of four was displaced from their home after a fire on Fulton Street Saturday afternoon, but no injuries were reported.

The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. in a game room on the second floor of the house at 34 Fulton St, according to Glens Falls Fire Department Assistant Chief Scott Cote. He said it appears to have been caused by a wire that overheated.

Smoke was emanating from a baseboard. A resident threw some water on the fire and then firefighters and helped expose the wire when they arrived, according to Cote.

The fire was contained to that room. The home suffered fire, smoke and water damage.

The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross assisted the family.

The house fire was the second in Warren County over the weekend. A home on Goodman Road in Johnsburg was destroyed by fire late Friday. Numerous fire departments from around northern Warren County responded as they also dealt with dozens of storm-related calls.

No injuries were reported.

