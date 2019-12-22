GLENS FALLS HISTORY: In 1930, two newspaper carriers were honored by President Hoover on Christmas Day

Glens Falls got a boost of optimism early in the Great Depression when two local newspaper carriers spent a portion of Christmas Day 1930 with President Herbert Hoover.
Sterling Nesbitt of The Post-Star and Everett Stevens of The Glens Falls Times were among some 800 newspaper carriers from around the nation that participated in the Patriotic Pilgrimage of the Newspaper Boys of America in Washington, D.C.
The three-day event also featured a Christmas Eve banquet with baseball legend Babe Ruth and boxer Jack Dempsey.
On Christmas Day, the newsboys marched with the Marine Corps band in a grand parade, after which Hoover gave a speech to the gathering.
It was a lifetime memory that decades later would be mentioned in the obituaries of both Nesbitt and Stevens.
The gathering of newspaper carriers was the brainchild of William Shelton, manager of The Washington Times, who organized the event to recognize character and enterprise in youths.
On Christmas 1929, a group of Washington newsboys sang Christmas carols for President Hoover, and Shelton got the idea to bring a national delegation of newsboys to greet the president on Christmas the following year.
Nesbitt and Stevens were chosen to represent the Glens Falls Post Co. at the gathering through a multi-day vote of Post-Star and Glens Falls Times readers.
Nesbitt received 15,550 votes and Stevens received 15,220 votes.
Arthur Irving, manager, and later publisher, of The Glens Falls Post Co., introduced the boys at a Glens Falls Rotary Club luncheon Dec. 18 at The Queensbury Hotel.
The Glens Falls Post Co. staged a send-off celebration for the boys on Dec. 22.
At shortly after 1 p.m., the Rotary Club Band and fellow newspaper carriers paraded with the two boys from The Post-Star and The Glens Falls Times offices and printing plant at the corner of Glen and Exchange streets to the Empire Theatre on South Street, where theater manager Jack Hutchens treated the group to a matinee showing of the movie, “The Indians are Coming,” with Nesbitt and Stevens having seats of honor.
After the movie, the band and newsboys paraded again from South Street to Glen Street to Maple Street and Warren Street, where trucks and automobiles transported the group to the Fort Edward train station, where Nesbitt and Stevens departed at 4:30 p.m. for New York City.
Parades that had been planned in Hudson Falls and Fort Edward were canceled because of shortness of time.
At New York City, Nesbitt and Stevens transferred to the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad “Newsboys Special” train, where they continued on to Washington to stay at The Willard Hotel.
Nesbitt telegraphed from Washington on Dec. 23: “Everett Stevens and I arrived here at 7:30. Had only four hours’ sleep last night. Everything is all right.”
Post-Star and Glens Falls Times carriers, writing collectively as “The Gang,” telegraphed back: “Heard of your safe arrival. When you meet the President (on) Christmas have him fix it so we can all go to Washington next year. Best of luck.”
On Dec. 27, 45 area youngsters attended a party at the Stevens family home to welcome the Times carrier back from Washington.
Nesbitt, who was 12 at the time of the trip, later graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in accounting and statistics.
He worked in claims accounting and management with the Glens Falls Insurance Co.
He served in the New York National Guard and during World War II in the Army.
He was commander of the Airborne division’s liberation of the Japanese prison camp at Los Banos, outside Manilla, the Philippines.
Nesbitt was a Cub Scout leader at Jackson Heights School in Glens Falls and was active in Christ Church Methodist of Glens Falls.
He died in 1987.
“He was so quiet and humble,” daughter Sally Carey said recently. “He was, though, proud of his newspaper carrier days. … And I must brag that he was super smart!”
Everett Stevens, who also was known as George Everett Stevens, was 16 at the time of the trip.
He later was manager of the Glens Falls High School football team and worked 42 years for Union Bag and Paper Co. and its successor Union Camp Corp.
Stevens lived much of his adult life in Savanna, Georgia.
He died in 2000.
(Sources: The Post-Star and The Glens Falls Times archive reports preserved at Newspapers.com and the New York State Historic Newspapers database; presidential papers of President Herbert Hoover; Nesbitt family scrapbook)