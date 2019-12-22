GLENS FALLS HISTORY: In 1930, two newspaper carriers were honored by President Hoover on Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the newsboys marched with the Marine Corps band in a grand parade, after which Hoover gave a speech to the gathering.

It was a lifetime memory that decades later would be mentioned in the obituaries of both Nesbitt and Stevens.

The gathering of newspaper carriers was the brainchild of William Shelton, manager of The Washington Times, who organized the event to recognize character and enterprise in youths.

On Christmas 1929, a group of Washington newsboys sang Christmas carols for President Hoover, and Shelton got the idea to bring a national delegation of newsboys to greet the president on Christmas the following year.

Nesbitt and Stevens were chosen to represent the Glens Falls Post Co. at the gathering through a multi-day vote of Post-Star and Glens Falls Times readers.

Nesbitt received 15,550 votes and Stevens received 15,220 votes.

Arthur Irving, manager, and later publisher, of The Glens Falls Post Co., introduced the boys at a Glens Falls Rotary Club luncheon Dec. 18 at The Queensbury Hotel.

The Glens Falls Post Co. staged a send-off celebration for the boys on Dec. 22.