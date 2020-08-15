GLENS FALLS HISTORY: 50 years ago, a swimming pool complex was proposed for Crandall Park

Much of the money that was raised, including Wood’s contribution, was redirected to charity, including $53,173 to Glens Falls Hospital to furnish a new coronary intensive care unit in memory of Clark.

A Post-Star editorial on March 24, 1972, suggested the sudden change of course “could well be viewed as a continuation of the so-called taxpayer revolt which has been gathering momentum (statewide) in recent years.”

The Glens Falls version of that revolt would manifest itself many times during the administration of Mayor Robert Cronin from 1970 to 1978, during the height of the city’s controversial urban renewal program which demolished whole blocks of the city to make way for new development.

The committee working with Wood on the pool project, at first, sought to downplay the opposition, calling it “an organized minority.”

But opposition was widespread.

The Glens Falls Council of Churches suggested the city had other priorities and urged the Common Council to re-evaluate how to use a $200,000 federal grant intended for the pool project.