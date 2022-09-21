Glens Falls hires new code enforcement officer

GLENS FALLS — The city of Glens Falls has a new code enforcement officer, Justin Reckner, who started the full-time position on Monday.

Mayor Bill Collins said that Reckner will be the head of the city's Buildings and Codes Department.

"What most stood out to us was his 15 years of experience in the construction trades," said Collins in a news release from the city. "As the city makes structural improvements with the city's Building and Codes Department, we know that Justin's experience will go a long way when performing inspections in the field."

Collins said Reckner will not only be doing inspections and enforcement, but will also be the public face of the department and the administrator, and will answer to people's questions and concerns.

Another one of his responsibilities is helping people fill out applications, Collins said.

"It's not an easy job. When the Police Department shows up after calling them, you're happy. Or if the Fire Department shows up because there's a fire, that's a relief. But when Code Enforcement shows up, it's not necessarily a good thing.

After the city lost their previous code enforcement officer, the office was forced to operate part-time, contracting with LaBella Associates.

"We're still working with LaBella. Reckner is being trained by them," Collins said.

Reckner's most recent work experience has been as a site supervisor for VMJR, a large construction company based in Glens Falls with projects around the state.

New technology

A new computer system will streamline the functions of the Building and Codes Department and others.

Councilman Bill Lapham of Ward 4 said during the Sept. 13 Common Council meeting that Buildings and Codes has new technology, but up until recently with the new hire, there was too much dysfunction for the staff to use it properly.

A new program called "See, Click, Fix" will allow constituents to report concerns and creates tracking systems.

"It's much more robust than what we currently have for reporting concerns," Councilwoman Diane Palmer of Ward 3 said during the meeting.

Palmer said that constituents can currently report problems via a "concern feature" on the city website. It will go to the mayor's office and be rerouted to the correct department.

This new system will allow city officials to do a lot more on the back end, according to Palmer, as far as keeping track and monitoring situations, as well as alerting constituents when a submitted ticket has been viewed and processed.

Collins added that many constituents don't always leave their contact information when reporting a concern, whether its a building issue, or a sidewalk issue, or anything else.