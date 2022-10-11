Glens Falls hires Channel 10 meteorologist Tim Drawbridge as city communications director

GLENS FALLS — The city of Glens Falls has hired a new communications director.

Mayor Bill Collins announced on Monday that the city has hired Tim Drawbridge of South Glens Falls.

Drawbridge comes to the city from WTEN-TV in Albany, where he has worked as an on-air meteorologist.

He starts his new position on Tuesday of this week in a part-time capacity and will be joining the city in a full-time role once his contract with WTEN-TV has been completed, according to a city news release.

Drawbridge has an extensive history of developing public relations campaigns and working with regional nonprofits in developing messaging and delivering them through the appropriate channels, whether it is video, audio, print or online, the release notes.

“We are happy to add Tim to our great team working hard in City Hall,” Collins stated. “His work behind the scenes — literally — with regional nonprofits to help them develop their outreach and their voices will be very helpful as the city develops new outreach processes. Tim’s communications talent is evident, as anyone who has watched him deliver his reports on TV.”

Drawbridge fills a position left vacant when local author Lawrence Dudley, who was named the city's communication director in January, left several months later to return to his former job.

Drawbridge's broadcasting career started in Burlington, Vermont, in 1993. In addition to WTEN-TV news, he has worked for a number of other Capital Region stations. He entered the Albany television market with Capital News 9 in September 2003, and had a brief stint at Fox 23 before joining WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13 in 2007. In addition, he was hired in 2008 by Great Escape in Queensbury for a public relations position.

"Between the Downtown Revitalization Initiative plans that are moving forward, and the historic investments in paving and sidewalks in the city’s neighborhoods, there’s a lot happening in Hometown USA," Drawbridge stated. “I am looking forward to digging into all of the good news, and ensuring it is getting out into the community.”