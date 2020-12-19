Glens Falls High School graduate seeks to raise awareness about coronavirus vaccines

Ian Mikutel is on a mission to build confidence about the coronavirus vaccines one wrist at a time.

A product of Glens Falls High School, Mikutel earlier this month co-founded VacSeen, a grassroots organization that aims to boost the public’s confidence in the coronavirus vaccines with a light blue wristband that signifies an individual has been inoculated against the virus.

The organization’s mantra is “making the vaccine visible.”

“This is meant to be a social signal, a social movement,” Mikutel said. “It’s meant to be for people who are proud that they’ve done their part to help us all get out of this mess.”

Mikutel said a friend approached him earlier this month with concerns about the public’s distrust in the various coronavirus vaccines that are in the early stages of distribution. The vaccines aren’t expected to become widely available until sometime next year.

Still, Mikutel and his business partner, Greg Akselrod, knew the public’s distrust would prevent a return to normalcy and began brainstorming ideas on how to build confidence.

Their solution: A silicon wristband that would catch the eye of others and start a conversation, similar to an “I Voted” sticker on Election Day.