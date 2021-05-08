Glens Falls High School grad hopes to raise the curtain with off-Broadway play

Just last week, city and state officials announced that New York City theaters can reopen at full capacity by mid-September.

Bennett tried to buy the rights, but only production companies were allowed to do that. So she researched it and created her own production company called Ohm Productions Foundation Inc.

She bought the rights to 16 off-Broadway performances.

“The goal, the dream is to get an extended run off-Broadway,” Bennett said. “And then the greater dream is that somebody sees this, a bigwig producer, somebody that has a lot of money in their pockets, and they’re like, ‘This cast is stellar. This has to go to Broadway.’”

Bennett started a GoFundMe campaign, since producing a play costs upward of $40,000. She also turned the production company into a nonprofit organization. She is also looking for a grant writer to help.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised almost $4,500. To donate, go to http://gf.me/u/zmdnyw.

Just this week, the actors filmed a “sizzle reel” at the SoHo Playhouse. The “Hurlyburly” scenes will be sent to potential investors and donors as well as some celebrities.

“Hurlyburly” is about the power of vulnerability and empathy, Bennett said.