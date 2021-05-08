Glens Falls High School grad hopes to raise the curtain with off-Broadway play

The coronavirus pandemic shutdown turned out to be a gift for Rachel Bennett.
The Glens Falls High School graduate was working as a yoga teacher and actor in New York City last spring when the state shut down and closed the curtain at all of the theaters on and off Broadway.
“It was a chance to stop the treadmill,” Bennett said, noting that many people suffered unimaginable loss during the pandemic. “God stopped it. God was like, ‘You ain’t gonna get on that treadmill no more, girl.’”
Bennett spent quarantine with her boyfriend Rich Orlow in New Jersey. She continued to teach yoga virtually, but the shutdown gave her more time, which is scarce when you live in the city that never sleeps.
“To keep ourselves creatively engaged, we started reading plays out loud together in his living room in New Jersey,” Bennett said.
One of the plays was David Rabe’s “Hurlyburly,” a dark comedy first staged in 1984.
As they were reading it, Bennett connected to the characters. In the next few days, the word “Hurlyburly” kept running though her mind while she was meditating.
“I felt this force greater than me, and it was almost like it wasn’t my voice,” Bennett said. “It was like some greater wisdom.”
Bennett knew immediately who could best play the roles of Bonnie, Donna, Darlene, Eddie and Phil.
She emailed her actor friends and asked them to read the play and just “discover it.”
“Discover it, work on it, play with it,” she told them.
For six months, the actors let the material marinate as they digested it during quarantine.
The pandemic was devastating for working actors, Bennett said.
“I’ve worked in acting, but I’m not a working actor,” she said, explaining that much of her 20s and 30s were spent as the primary caregiver for her mother, who had Alzheimer’s. Bennett’s father, Steve Bennett, the former managing editor of The Post-Star, died of cancer when Rachel was just 20 years old. Three years later her mother was diagnosed.
“This is a very emotional coming home story for me,” said Bennett, 42. “So much has passed. The years bring us what they bring us.”
‘The goal, the dream’
In the fall, Bennett decided she needed to find a way to share “Hurlyburly” with the world. She knew the theaters couldn’t stay closed forever.
“I’m a big believer in manifestation,” she said, “and kind of just like faith and having faith, and build it and they will come.”
Just last week, city and state officials announced that New York City theaters can reopen at full capacity by mid-September.
Bennett tried to buy the rights, but only production companies were allowed to do that. So she researched it and created her own production company called Ohm Productions Foundation Inc.
She bought the rights to 16 off-Broadway performances.
“The goal, the dream is to get an extended run off-Broadway,” Bennett said. “And then the greater dream is that somebody sees this, a bigwig producer, somebody that has a lot of money in their pockets, and they’re like, ‘This cast is stellar. This has to go to Broadway.’”
Bennett started a GoFundMe campaign, since producing a play costs upward of $40,000. She also turned the production company into a nonprofit organization. She is also looking for a grant writer to help.
So far, the GoFundMe has raised almost $4,500. To donate, go to http://gf.me/u/zmdnyw.
Just this week, the actors filmed a “sizzle reel” at the SoHo Playhouse. The “Hurlyburly” scenes will be sent to potential investors and donors as well as some celebrities.
“Hurlyburly” is about the power of vulnerability and empathy, Bennett said.
“I guess I’m at a point in my life where I really prize truth and vulnerability,” she said. “I think that we’re all often told to be quiet and not ruffle other people’s feathers, and we all have levels of messages that either our family teaches us or society teaches us that we should always stay quiet and not rock the boat.”
The characters in the play are genuinely struggling with addiction, misogyny and superficiality, but cover their feelings at all costs so they don’t appear vulnerable.
Bennett said that relates to how people have lost their ability to connect by relying too heavily on social media.
“It’s creating a world of cowards and trolls that hide behind these big mirages of a computer, and they s—- on you and they hurt you,” she said.
By the end of the play, the characters can no longer use sex, drugs, alcohol or comedy to numb themselves. One of the characters commits suicide, which wakes them all up.
“Sometimes,” Bennett said, “it takes a tragedy in our lives to cut through all this stuff that we’ve been hiding under and start living truthfully.”