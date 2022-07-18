Glens Falls High School capital project work expected to start in 2023

GLENS FALLS — Phase one of new capital project renovations in the Glens Falls City School District are expected to be in full swing by spring of next year.

After the $32.1 million project was approved by school district voters in 2021, the project was delayed due to ramifications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including rising construction material costs and supply chain shortages.

On Dec. 14, district residents voted on two propositions: the first one entailed renovations at the high school and middle school; and the second proposition, which was approved with a 57.7% approval rating, will enable the school to install lighting on the high school's football field — the Putt LaMay Field.

The first proposition for interior renovations was passed with overwhelming support, with an 81.4% approval rating.

Phase one of the project will include the exterior work at the high school, including new lighting, and replacing the school's track and turf fields.

Bobby Yusko, assistant superintendent for business at the school, said the school's administration office is submitting documents for approval by the state Department of Education, and school officials are expecting a response by the fall.

Yusko said that by that point, school officials will be able to outline bid specifications for necessary materials.

The $32.1 million project will not increase the tax levy for district voters, and state aid covers 75.3% of the total cost.

Other phases of the project will include renovations at the middle school, including ceiling tile and door replacements, some upgrades to classrooms and a new fitness room behind the cafeteria.

Interior upgrades at the high school include renovations of the chorus and music rooms, as well as the fitness rooms.

Yusko said that interior renovations could start in 2023, depending on how disruptive it is for students while school is in session.

Tthe school recently completed another renovation project totaling $17.5 million that included structural roofing upgrades at the high school.

Yusko mentioned that currently the biggest hurdle the school district is facing ahead of the fall start date for school is ordering and obtaining necessary school supplies, as the global economy is currently facing a supply chain shortage.