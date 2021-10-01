Glens Falls has no plans to opt out of marijuana sales

Those laws, however, can be overturned through a permissive referendum.

Municipalities that opt out will be unable to collect their share of the 13% tax on cannabis sales, but they do have the option of opting back in at a later date. Those that choose to stay in cannot back out later.

The sales tax would be shared, with 9% going to the state, and the remaining 4% going to local governments. Of that, 1% would go directly to the county while the remaining 3% would go to cities, villages and towns.

Still, Tambrie Alden, a member of the city’s Board of Public Safety, said board members oppose allowing a dispensary within the city.

She said members have various concerns, including how much sales tax revenue would be collected by the city and how that money would be spent.

“Speaking on behalf of the other commissioners, we just didn’t feel it represented our city well,” she said.

Common Council members said just because the city plans to allow a dispensary to open doesn’t mean one will be located in Glens Falls.

The state is developing regulations that will determine how many dispensary and consumption-site licenses will be available and where the facilities will be allowed to open.