Glens Falls has no plans to opt out of marijuana sales

GLENS FALLS — City officials have no plans to block marijuana dispensaries and on-site consumption facilities from opening, despite objections from the Board of Public Safety.
Common Council members said Thursday that opting out of retail sales would do nothing more than prohibit the city from collecting its portion of the more than $300 million in revenue retail that cannabis sales are expected to generate across the state.
“The only opting out we would be doing is opting out of sales tax,” said Bill Collins, the 2nd Ward councilman who is running unopposed for mayor.
Opting out would be “financially foolish," Collins said. Officials can impose reasonable restrictions on where dispensaries and consumption lounges can be located, he said.
They can also shutter the businesses as they would a bar, if the establishments fail to follow regulations or prompt unruly behavior, he said.
Under the marijuana law, passed earlier this year by state lawmakers, municipalities have no control when it comes to regulating the use of cannabis within their borders. The state now allows cannabis to be consumed anywhere cigarettes can be smoked.
But cities, towns and villages can opt out of allowing dispensaries and on-site consumption lounges from opening within their borders by passing a local law by Dec. 31.
Those laws, however, can be overturned through a permissive referendum.
Municipalities that opt out will be unable to collect their share of the 13% tax on cannabis sales, but they do have the option of opting back in at a later date. Those that choose to stay in cannot back out later.
The sales tax would be shared, with 9% going to the state, and the remaining 4% going to local governments. Of that, 1% would go directly to the county while the remaining 3% would go to cities, villages and towns.
Still, Tambrie Alden, a member of the city’s Board of Public Safety, said board members oppose allowing a dispensary within the city.
She said members have various concerns, including how much sales tax revenue would be collected by the city and how that money would be spent.
“Speaking on behalf of the other commissioners, we just didn’t feel it represented our city well,” she said.
Common Council members said just because the city plans to allow a dispensary to open doesn’t mean one will be located in Glens Falls.
The state is developing regulations that will determine how many dispensary and consumption-site licenses will be available and where the facilities will be allowed to open.
The goal is to not oversaturate the market, which could drive down sales.
The city would still receive a portion of marijuana sales tax even if no facilities open within the municipality, as long as it votes to allow them.
Diana Palmer, 3rd Ward councilwoman, noted marijuana can still be consumed publicly, regardless of the city’s decision, and noted the additional sales tax revenue can be used to deal with issues that may arise from marijuana use, like impaired driving.
“I would worry that we would not only be losing revenue but we could be at a loss because we will still have to deal with increased enforcement and regulating, but we won’t have any extra money to help us,” she said.
Mayor Dan Hall said local officials have not received any correspondence asking that the city opt out of retail sales.
He added the city will likely look at drafting restrictions on where dispensaries can be located once the final regulations are released.
Robin Barkenhagen, the owner of 42 Degrees smoke shop on Glen Street, said he was glad the city decided not to opt out, calling it the "right decision."
Barkenhagen, along with his business partner Brian Bronzino, are seeking to opening a dispensary in the city. They also have plans to open a consumption facility.
He dismissed the idea a dispensary would affect the character of the city in a negative way.
"To think it hasn't been here since the '70s is a bit naïve," he said. "I don't think it's going to change the culture of the town. What we're going to get is more tax money, which will change the culture in how we can do business in this town and give us more opportunities."
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.