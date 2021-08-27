Glens Falls Habitat for Humanity partnering to address vacant properties

GLENS FALLS — A portion of $12 million in American Rescue Plan funds will be given to Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties to deal with vacant properties and the growing need for affordable housing within the city.
Under the agreement, the city will give the nonprofit organization $200,000 of the $6.4 million it received earlier this year. That money was part of the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package approved by Congress back in February.
The city is set to receive an additional $6.4 million under the legislation next year.
The money will help offset the rehab cost for each property so the home can be sold at an affordable price. Habitat for Humanity builds and rehabs homes for those whose income is between 40% and 80% of the county’s average income.
Recipients pay full taxes on the property, which they mortgage like any other property sale.
Adam Feldman, executive director of the Glens Falls Area Habitat for Humanity, said the agreement will create new affordable housing and put vacant properties back on the city's tax rolls.
Feldman has reached out to Warren and Saratoga counties about a similar program but has yet to hear back. Saratoga Springs expressed interest but decided to use the money to offset a drop in sales tax revenue suffered during the pandemic.
Municipalities have until 2024 to allocate funds received under the American Rescue Plan, and must spend the money by 2026.
Feldman expects to redevelop between five and eight properties but noted that number would vary, depending on the extent of each rehab.
“Until we know the exact units we’re tackling, it’s hard to give a clean answer, but we’re very sensitive in maximizing those funds,” he said.
Habitat for Humanity has done other projects in Glens Falls.
The organization completed work on a home along Hovey Street last year and is in the process of constructing two more residences along the same street, with work expected to be complete later this year.
Mayor Dan Hall said it was Habitat's success on Hovey Street that prompted the city to enter into the agreement.
"We felt they had the expertise. Adam Feldman is very well versed, so we're going to work with him and Common Council and try to at least get some action on some of those houses," he said.
Hall said he doesn't know how many vacant properties are in the city, but estimated there are around 20 "zombie homes," houses that have been abandoned and are behind on property taxes.
The city is working on ways to spend the American Rescue Plan cash, which can be used for infrastructure projects, to support local businesses and to recover revenue lost during the pandemic.
Around $4 million could be used on the Dix Avenue construction project and to install new filters at the water treatment plant, Hall said, but he noted the city is waiting to see if the projects fall within required guidelines.
The funds could also be used to pay for long-delayed projects like roof replacements and upgrades to parks, Hall said.
Feldman, meanwhile, is hoping the city will set some money aside when it receives its second federal stimulus payment next year.
"I'm hoping that we do such a great job that when the second tranche comes, we'd have at least $200,000 or maybe more of that second tranche so we can do this again," he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.