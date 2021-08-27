Glens Falls Habitat for Humanity partnering to address vacant properties

Municipalities have until 2024 to allocate funds received under the American Rescue Plan, and must spend the money by 2026.

Feldman expects to redevelop between five and eight properties but noted that number would vary, depending on the extent of each rehab.

“Until we know the exact units we’re tackling, it’s hard to give a clean answer, but we’re very sensitive in maximizing those funds,” he said.

Habitat for Humanity has done other projects in Glens Falls.

The organization completed work on a home along Hovey Street last year and is in the process of constructing two more residences along the same street, with work expected to be complete later this year.

Mayor Dan Hall said it was Habitat's success on Hovey Street that prompted the city to enter into the agreement.

"We felt they had the expertise. Adam Feldman is very well versed, so we're going to work with him and Common Council and try to at least get some action on some of those houses," he said.

Hall said he doesn't know how many vacant properties are in the city, but estimated there are around 20 "zombie homes," houses that have been abandoned and are behind on property taxes.