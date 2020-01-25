GLENS FALLS — A nice-looking bungalow-style home at the corner of Crandall and Division streets is a perfect example how properties get ensnared in the foreclosure process, and legal obstacles prevent them from being sold to new owners.

Sean Morin of Queensbury bought the house in 2006, but then the Great Recession hit in 2008.

“I feel horrible each time I drive by. I worked hard and rehabbed it. It was my first house and I was single. I got married, and we decided to buy a larger house in Queensbury,” he said. “We listed it but when the market tanked in ’08 I couldn’t afford both mortgages.”

Morin was forced to declare bankruptcy, while there was still $150,000 left on the mortgage, he said. The house was in livable condition, but its location on a small corner lot at the crossroads of three busy streets wasn’t appealing to a lot of buyers. Now, the property just sits there.

“The bank pays the taxes and maintains the property, but I don’t believe I’ve ever seen it advertised for sale,” he said.

Morin said, early on, he brought in a couple of interested buyers and the real estate agent attempted a short sale — a purchase for less than the current amount owed. But the bank was not interested.

“I’ve been told that a lot of the banks are insured and somehow, someway they make money by waiting and waiting — paying taxes, winterizing, carrying homeowners insurance and maintaining properties. That money is all insured and for some reason it’s legal?”

Because the property has been vacant for so long, the roof and floors have been damaged and the heating system has to be replaced, Morin said. The house was broken into, and copper pipe was stolen. He gets a water bill from the city every quarter for about $70.

“Then it gets paid in full with late fees and it starts all over again,” he said.

Morin’s house is the classic example of a zombie property — vacant and abandoned, but in a state of legal limbo.

“The owner has walked away from the property. They still own it. The bank has the mortgage on it,” said J.D. Ellingsworth, a consultant for the city who is keeping track of vacant properties.

Ellingsworth estimated that about 23 of these zombie properties are scattered throughout the city. They are part of a larger list of roughly 115 properties that Ellingsworth is monitoring, because they either are vacant or could become vacant. The numbers are fluid and change by the day.

About 21 are owned by a bank, and half of those are occupied, according to Ellingsworth.

“The bank has fixed the house and put a tenant in in some places,” he said. “Just because it’s bank-owned doesn’t mean it’s vacant and abandoned.”

Banks doing nothing

Banks often sit on properties for many years, according to Councilwoman-At-Large Jane Reid, who is a real estate lawyer.

She said banks may choose to keep the property so they can write off the bad debt on their books.

In the last 10 years in her legal practice, Reid said people have told her they tried to contact banks to buy properties, to no avail.

“They are not interested. Or you get no response. Or you get shuffled around from department to department,” she said.

Financial institutions are confident people will be waiting to buy the property at far less than its initial value after they dump it, Reid said.

“They don’t worry that their market is going to dry up. It’s not just flippers. It’s people who legitimately may want to get in there and live in it, but a lot of flippers are waiting out there for those properties,” she said.

People who “flip” houses buy them as investments, fix them up and quickly resell them.

In 2018, New York put in place a law that banks must maintain a minimal level of upkeep on properties they own. That led some financial institutions to cancel foreclosure proceedings, because they did not want to deal with the maintenance, Reid said.

Lengthy foreclosures

Ellingsworth has another list of 27 properties he has determined are at-risk of foreclosure.

“That doesn’t mean by any stretch they’re going to lose the house,” he said.

The average length of a foreclosure in New York, from filing the first legal notice to reselling the property, is about four years, Reid said. If the owner has walked away, the process can take longer.

“They have to make a valiant effort to find you to have this judicial process. That may prolong this, but it won’t change the outcome,” she said.

Banks foreclose quicker on properties when they need to evict people, Reid said: “They don’t like to leave someone who isn’t paying them sitting in their property. That always puts their property at risk.”

The law now requires that banks go through the process to try to modify the mortgage first to get people back on track, she said.

Other properties get tied up in probate proceedings after the owner has died.

“No one is administering the estate, so it lingers. No next-of-kin has come forward to try to process it,” she said.

Properties in flux

Another roughly 40 houses are vacant for a variety of other reasons, according to Ellingsworth. Some have been seized for back taxes. In some cases, renovations have been started and aren’t finished yet.

“On occasion, you will see somebody buy a house, and for some reason, they aren’t ever able to do anything with it,” he said.

Others may have out-of-town owners or new owners who haven’t yet started renovations, Ellingsworth said.

Some are partially renovated and left unfinished for extended periods of time, prompting concerns from neighbors.

Gene Habinowski of 153 Hunter St. said renovations have stalled on a property next door to him. The new owners bought it in foreclosure a little over a year ago, but work stopped because of what a city official told him was a lack of funds and an injured contractor.

It has been sitting as a “ratty” eyesore for the last five months, with siding on one side torn off and unfinished, he said.

“I don’t think it’s good for the neighborhood. It draws your house value down,” he said.

Glens Falls resident Tambrie Alden said a vacant property sits at the corner of Murdock and Mason streets in her neighborhood. Over the summer, the city was able to get the owner to secure the building by putting a new door on it. But it is still an eyesore.

“It’s still vacant. It still looks terrible,” she said.

Tracking violations

City Code Enforcement Officer Kris Vanderzee said his office deals with overgrown lawns and uncleared sidewalks at these vacant properties, as well as people who leave trash there.

“People around the house will know it’s vacant, and so they use it as a dumping ground. They’re getting rid of a couch. They’ll go at night and dump a couch on the yard,” he said.

If the property is not secured, animals and people can get in and vandalize the place and steal things like copper piping. The top priority is to make sure these structures are at least sealed up, he said.

A house at 17 Pearl St. has been vacant for many years and is in an advanced state of disrepair.

The house is owned by William Montgomery, a lawyer who has an office next door. On the other side of that office is Head Start.

Montgomery did not return a message seeking comment.

Vanderzee said the problem is being addressed.

“We wrote some code violations on it and nudged him along and he’s brought a crew in there. I believe he’s hired an architect and I believe he would like to get that building fixed,” he said.

Fee proposed

To help recoup the costs of dealing with these properties, the city is working to develop a vacant property registry.

Other communities, such as Gloversville, Albany and Schenectady, charge fees for vacant buildings, usually about $500 a year. The fee would help to recover some of the costs of enforcement.

The idea is still in the early stages and Building and Codes Committee plans to discuss the issue at its meeting at 9 a.m. Jan. 28 in the mayor’s second floor conference room.

Vanderzee said such a program worked well at his previous employer in the city of Saratoga Springs. The fee provided a “nudge” for people who were just sitting on properties year after year, not doing anything.

“By forcing them to register and paying this fee, it made them think ‘OK I really need to do something with this property — whether I need to fix it up and make productive again or sell it.’”

A registry also provides a point of contact, so Vanderzee would know who to call to deal with tall grass or broken windows. Most banks have property maintenance companies and hire local people to perform this work.

Situation improving

Ellingsworth said he believes vacant properties are becoming less of a problem in the city.

“It doesn’t seem like we’re seeing as many of the foreclosures,” he said. “It does seem like we’re cleaning up some of the long ones that were in foreclosure.”

The goal is to be proactive and stay on top of monitoring the properties, he said.

“Glens Falls is probably in better shape than a lot of urban areas as far as total numbers,” he added.

Nicholas Kenner, an associate broker at Levack Real Estate, said he sees a positive trend of flippers buying up vacant houses and stripping them down to the studs.

“They’re taking these older kind of rundown properties and revitalizing them and injecting capital into them and providing a nice new product,” he said.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

