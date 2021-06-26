Glens Falls graduates focus on what was

GLENS FALLS — For members of the Glens Falls High School Class of 2021, Saturday’s commencement ceremony inside Cool Insuring Arena was a reason for celebration and reflection.

Despite the final 16 months of their high school careers having been disrupted by the pandemic, the 137 graduates were all smiles as they collected their diplomas during a ceremony that focused on perseverance and growth, as opposed to what wasn’t.

“You figured out how to go over, under and around,” said Tammy Silvernell, the school’s principal, during her opening remarks.

Originally scheduled to take place Friday night on the high school football field, the ceremony was shifted to the arena at the last minute to accommodate a greater audience after the state lifted its remaining COVID-19 restrictions last week.

The ceremony went off without a hitch, despite no time to schedule a rehearsal.

Valedictorian Cailin Harrington made little mention of the pandemic during her speech.

Instead, she focused her remarks on how she matured over the past year, explaining to the hundreds of friends and family members in attendance how she grew to better understand her fellow graduates throughout their final months together.