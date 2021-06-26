 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glens Falls graduates focus on what was
0 comments

Glens Falls graduates focus on what was

{{featured_button_text}}
Glens Falls

From left, Jazmine Goodness, a member of the Glens Falls High School Class of 2021, poses for a photo with her brother, Gabriel Goodness, following a Saturday morning commencement ceremony at Cool Insuring Arena. 

GLENS FALLS — For members of the Glens Falls High School Class of 2021, Saturday’s commencement ceremony inside Cool Insuring Arena was a reason for celebration and reflection. 

Despite the final 16 months of their high school careers having been disrupted by the pandemic, the 137 graduates were all smiles as they collected their diplomas during a ceremony that focused on perseverance and growth, as opposed to what wasn’t.  

“You figured out how to go over, under and around,” said Tammy Silvernell, the school’s principal, during her opening remarks.   

Originally scheduled to take place Friday night on the high school football field, the ceremony was shifted to the arena at the last minute to accommodate a greater audience after the state lifted its remaining COVID-19 restrictions last week.  

Glens Falls

Taliyah Prunty, a member of the Glens Falls High School Class of 2021, was all smiles after receiving her diploma during a commencement ceremony Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena. 

The ceremony went off without a hitch, despite no time to schedule a rehearsal.

Valedictorian Cailin Harrington made little mention of the pandemic during her speech.

Instead, she focused her remarks on how she matured over the past year, explaining to the hundreds of friends and family members in attendance how she grew to better understand her fellow graduates throughout their final months together. 

Glens Falls

Members of the Glens Falls High School Class of 2021 receive their diplomas during a commencement ceremony at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday. This year's graduating class consists of 137 members. 

“We all pushed ourselves to be better students, athletes, artists or musicians," she said. "In a year where we all wanted to give up, we were there for each other on our in-person days with smiles on our faces, always in good spirits and wanting to cherish our last days together.”

Sydney Snyder, class salutatorian, said she gained a greater perspective on life and urged her peers to remember the lessons they've learned together. 

"This year gave us life experiences that we never could have imagined. But now, each and everyone of us is more prepared heading into the future," she said. 

Superintendent of Schools Paul Jenkins offered similar sentiments, praising the graduates for the maturity they displayed throughout a difficult year. 

He highlighted the numerous emails he received throughout the year advocating for additional extracurriculars and other events, all of which, he said, highlighted the desires of the class as a whole. 

“Take the lessons you’ve learned over the last year and a half and put them to good use in the future,” Jenkins said. “Don’t dwell on what didn’t happen in the past. Focus on what will be in the future.”

Glens Falls

Hundreds of friends and family members look on as members of the Glens Falls High School Class of 2021 receive their diplomas during a commencement ceremony Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena. 

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

More inside

It's an important weekend as high school seniors across the region transition to the next chapters of their lives. To see how The Post-Star's photographers have documented commencements in the area, please turn to PAGE C2 and also see additional photos on poststar.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Queensbury High School graduation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cuomo declares end to COVID-19 state of emergency
Local

Cuomo declares end to COVID-19 state of emergency

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he will not extend the state of emergency he declared at the onset of the pandemic, which gave him authority to temporarily modify or suspend laws and issue directives to better respond to the public health emergency.

Watch Now: Related Video

Queensbury High School graduation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News