Glens Falls grads are nervous but excited

GLENS FALLS — Seniors Benjamin Merkle, Devin Lefebvre, Jayd Desourdy and Angelica Firneno stood near a Zamboni early Saturday morning before their high school graduation ceremony at the Cool Insuring Arena.

The soon-to-be grads were both excited and nervous as Firneno tried to steal a bobby pin from Desourdy’s graduation cap.

“Like, you’re happy that you’re going to graduate, but like I’m going to fall on my face,” Desourdy said.

“I’m going to graduate,” Merkle said. “Oh my God, what happens after graduation?”

“Where does my life go after this point?” Desourdy chimed in.

Dressed in black and red gowns, the seniors then made their way upstairs to their seats, where 144 seniors became Glens Falls High School graduates.

Salutatorian McKayla Roberts said she, too, was a little nervous to give a speech.

“This feeling of being pushed into the unknown and out of our comfort zone has been a staple of our high school career,” Roberts told her classmates.

She noted that the Class of 2022 only had about a year and a half of “normal” high school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We lost out on a lot of experiences in our junior year, but we made it through, and now look at where we are, having a somewhat normal graduation,” she said.

Valedictorian Heath Borgos described the Class of 2022 as resilient, adaptable, supportive and persevering.

“We encountered speed bumps, hills, sharp turns, roadblocks and in 2020, a cliff,” Borgos said. “But we backed up, continued on our journey and found our way to our destination, which is sitting here today to celebrate each other and a successful conclusion of our high school careers.”

Despite the difficulties of the past few years, he said, graduates should focus on the memories, friendships and experiences they shared the past 13 years. He said he was thankful that senior year brought some normalcy to their days at school.

“We managed to accomplish a lot and end our high school careers on a positive note — from swim team members being state finalists, to the school production of “Honk!” winning best musical, to the boys’ tennis team winning their first sectional championship in 30 years. We managed to not only persevere, but to excel,” Borgos said.

High School Principal Tammy Silvernell urged the graduates to trust their ability to learn, adapt, focus and keep moving forward.

“Spend your energy on building the new rather than struggling to hold on to the old,” Silvernell said. “Accept that change, whether planned or unplanned, inspiring or depleted, is part of living.”

Superintendent Paul Jenkins, who is retiring, took the job as superintendent when the Class of 2022 was a group of wide-eyed and frightened kindergartners.

“I’m sure you’re all excited and possibly scared for the next step in your life, whether you’re headed to college, to work, to the military or not just sure of what is next, it can still be frightening," Jenkins said. "It’s natural and completely understandable to be unsure about the future. But that’s also what’s so exciting about it.”

He urged graduates to follow their passions and realize it’s OK to change direction.

“This is the end of my 32nd year in education and my 13th year here. I started with you in Glens Falls when you were in kindergarten and I’m leaving with you as graduating seniors,” Jenkins said. “It’s been a pleasure taking this journey with you and I’m excited for all of you to be moving on to the next stage of your life.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.