Glens Falls grad volunteers in Rockland County as EMT

GLENS FALLS — Hannah Young just returned from a week in Rockland County, where she volunteered as an EMT.
The 20-year-old Glens Falls native is a member of UAlbany’s student-run Five Quad Volunteer Ambulance Service. But since the coronavirus pandemic landed her at home, she decided to go where she could be helpful.
Rockland County is considered one of the hardest-hit hot spots for COVID-19 in the state.
“They had gotten pretty slammed with calls down there,” Young said. “They saw a pretty big increase in their call volume and the severity of their calls just because of everything that’s been going on. And they had a couple of members who actually got sick and needed some time off.”
A senior member of Five Quad who is from Rockland County set up five different rotations of Five Quad members taking one-week shifts with the Nanuet Ambulance Corps.
“I was definitely scared. It’s obviously nerve wracking to go down, because Rockland has one of the largest number of confirmed COVID cases,” Young said, adding, “I didn’t really have anything going on and I knew that I had the skill set that could be really useful down there. So I didn’t see any point in not going, even though I knew it was going to be a risk to me.”
Her unit wasn’t as inundated with COVID-19 cases as the earlier crews. She transported one positive case and several presumed positive cases.
“The worst part about it wasn’t the coronavirus patients, it was the large number of cardiac arrests we were seeing, and a giant spike in cardiac arrests from the start of the pandemic,” she said. “So that was probably the hardest part of it.”
She slept right at the EMS station while in Rockland County. When she returned, she had to self-quarantine for 72 hours.
Young has always been interested in medicine, but got hooked on being an emergency medical technician when she joined Five Quad in college.
“For me, the most enjoyable part is being able to be that first responder,” she said, “being able to be the very first person that someone sees when they aren’t feeling good or they’re hurt really bad.”
After she graduates from UAlbany, Young hopes to attend medical school to become a neurosurgeon.
