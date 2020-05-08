Glens Falls grad volunteers in Rockland County as EMT

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GLENS FALLS — Hannah Young just returned from a week in Rockland County, where she volunteered as an EMT.

The 20-year-old Glens Falls native is a member of UAlbany’s student-run Five Quad Volunteer Ambulance Service. But since the coronavirus pandemic landed her at home, she decided to go where she could be helpful.

Rockland County is considered one of the hardest-hit hot spots for COVID-19 in the state.

“They had gotten pretty slammed with calls down there,” Young said. “They saw a pretty big increase in their call volume and the severity of their calls just because of everything that’s been going on. And they had a couple of members who actually got sick and needed some time off.”

A senior member of Five Quad who is from Rockland County set up five different rotations of Five Quad members taking one-week shifts with the Nanuet Ambulance Corps.

“I was definitely scared. It’s obviously nerve wracking to go down, because Rockland has one of the largest number of confirmed COVID cases,” Young said, adding, “I didn’t really have anything going on and I knew that I had the skill set that could be really useful down there. So I didn’t see any point in not going, even though I knew it was going to be a risk to me.”