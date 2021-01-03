Glens Falls grad named to Biden's administration

She graduated from George Washington University Law School in 2016. Then she went to work for a Washington law firm, Covington and Burling, where she worked on congressional investigations. She also worked pro bono on immigration cases.

Now, in the Biden administration, she could make a bigger difference on immigration.

She knows Biden well. She worked for him as associate counsel when he was vice president, and since May she has been a senior associate counsel on his transition team.

Her parents said they expected her to probably get a position in the Biden administration.

”The caliber of the position is what got both of us a little more surprised,” Goodsell-Hobbs said.

Her father added that they knew just before Christmas, but they were sworn to secrecy until the position was announced on Dec. 30.

“We were incredibly excited,” he said.

