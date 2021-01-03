Glens Falls grad named to Biden's administration

A Glens Falls High School graduate has been named to a key role in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.
Kaitlyn Hobbs Demers, daughter of Glens Falls City Court Judge Gary Hobbs, has been named special assistant to the president and chief of staff for the Office of Legislative Affairs.
Her parents said they never imagined their daughter would become a lawyer, much less special assistant to a president.
In high school, she produced and directed two theater productions at Christ Church United Methodist in Glens Falls, and she applied to colleges with theater in mind.
Demers majored in theater and education at Lycoming College in Pennsylvania and then joined Teach For America and taught fifth grade at a school near Atlanta.
That may have been a turning point in her life.
“There were a lot of undocumented families,” said her mother, Carol Goodsell-Hobbs. “She really developed a passion for kids that didn’t have anything, and immigration issues. She wanted to be helpful to immigrant families and children.”
So she went into law, surprising her father, who also had a law degree.
“I thought I had scared everybody away from going into law,” Gary Hobbs said with a laugh.
She graduated from George Washington University Law School in 2016. Then she went to work for a Washington law firm, Covington and Burling, where she worked on congressional investigations. She also worked pro bono on immigration cases.
Now, in the Biden administration, she could make a bigger difference on immigration.
She knows Biden well. She worked for him as associate counsel when he was vice president, and since May she has been a senior associate counsel on his transition team.
Her parents said they expected her to probably get a position in the Biden administration.
”The caliber of the position is what got both of us a little more surprised,” Goodsell-Hobbs said.
Her father added that they knew just before Christmas, but they were sworn to secrecy until the position was announced on Dec. 30.
“We were incredibly excited,” he said.
