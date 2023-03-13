GLENS FALLS — A “Snow Emergency” has been declared in the city, beginning at 8 p.m. Monday and ending 8 a.m. Wednesday.

In a news release Monday afternoon, acting Mayor Jim Clark announced the emergency as Mayor Bill Collins is out of town until later this week.

Much of upstate New York is in the path of the storm. Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier Monday declared a state of emergency for much of upstate New York, including Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.

Clark said in an email that the city of Glens Falls special budget meeting that was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday will be rescheduled for a later date. The Common Council meeting has not yet been cancelled or rescheduled.

The National Weather Service is forecasting eight to 12 inches of snow to fall between Monday night and Wednesday morning with higher accumulations just beyond the city limits, the release said. Wind gusts could exceed 30 to 35 miles per hour, causing blowing and drifting snow.

During a snow emergency in Glens Falls, on-street parking is banned to allow plow crews to clear away the snow, and to allow emergency vehicles to travel unimpeded; non-urgent vehicular traffic is discouraged.

If you must be out in a vehicle, safety experts recommend use extreme caution as the road conditions are going to be unpredictable, and they recommend carrying emergency supplies in the vehicle including blankets, water and food. Beyond that, individuals should also make sure to dress in protective clothing and layers.

All residents within the city should prepare for the possibility of power outages due to the combination of heavy, wet snow and strong, gusty winds, the release said. If residents have a fire hydrant near your house or business, the city asks them to clear the snow away from the hydrant.

Washington County's Department of Public Safety also put out weather-related messages ahead of the expected storm.

"We strongly encourage the members of all of our communities to Be Aware, Prepared and Informed using the many tools we have available for our residents!" a morning briefing said. "While we are upstate New Yorkers and snow is something we're accustomed to, heavy snowfall in significant amounts always has the potential to cause issues with traffic, snow build up around homes and furnace vents and on roofs. Coupling the heavy snowfall prediction with the gusty winds, as we know, is a recipe for the potential for widespread power outages."

In announcing the broader state of emergency, Hochul urged New Yorkers to be careful and use common sense.

"State agencies spent the weekend preparing emergency response assets, my team is in constant contact with local officials, and we have activated the National Guard to assist with emergency response," she said. "This storm will create hazardous road conditions through Wednesday morning, and I encourage New Yorkers in impacted regions to stay home and avoid any unnecessary travel to allow plow crews to do their job."