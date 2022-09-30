Glens Falls gives update on DRI project

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins told residents Thursday night that the city's ongoing Downtown Revitalization Initiative project is about reconnecting South Street — "the last corridor of blight" — back to the heart of the city.

Thursday's night forum, which took place at The Queensbury Hotel, gave residents a chance to hear officials talk about the most recent developments of the DRI plans.

This was the first of two forums the city held with its constituents, and while there was a degree of intensity and concern raised at the first meeting, the second meeting held on Friday at Crandall Public Library was met with more support and confidence.

Separate from the Spring City Development project spearheaded by Bonacio Construction, which will drive new mixed-use development on South and Elm streets, is the city's plans to build a new $4 million marketplace in a vacant plot of land on South Street.

The marketplace would become the new permanent home of the Glens Falls Farmers Market, although it could also be used for other weekend events.

Collins mentioned the possibility of holding music events at the marketplace, as well as possible beer festivals and various other ideas that are currently being explored.

Some in the audience expressed concern that despite the success of the market and it serving as an example for other farmers markets across the state, it would not be prioritized.

Tom Wells, president of the Farmers Market Association, asked Collins if the city would make it an unwritten rule that the city would exhaust every other option before using the marketplace on a Saturday.

"I want to be clear that I will work with you guys to make sure that you are happy. I didn't do some deal only to run away. I'm in office until I get thrown out," Collins said.

Collins said that he had proposed at one point that the farmers market should be moved to Sundays, but was told that would not be possible because that's when farmers rest.

The new marketplace center, which is predominately made out of glass, would theoretically be an all-year-round center for the farmers market.

According to city officials, the warmest temperature that the center could be heated to during the coldest month of the year is 60 degrees.

Wells said this is not a realistic temperature for people to shop in during the coldest months of the year.

"Imagine going to a Price Chopper in 60 degrees," Wells asked.

Judy Calogero, chairwoman of the Glens Falls Industrial Development Agency board, responded to that comment.

"As the city uses the facility for other than the farmers market for other events, you're going to generate income that the city will have that will help cover those expenses. So, this is a very collaborative effort."

Other concerns raised surrounding the new proposed home of the farmers market is the lack of parking spaces.

The current home of the farmers market is the Pavilion Square at Elm and South streets, which uses around 6,000 square feet and comes with its own parking.

The new marketplace is 5,000 square feet with no clear designated parking.

In addition, the Spring City Development project nearby, which could be approved as early as Oct. 4 at the next Planning Board meeting, will be taking up more parking spaces in the area.

The city is still in the early stages of planning for the marketplace, and the plan would not be executed for another few years.