Glens Falls gives back on Thanksgiving

GLENS FALLS — The dining room was buzzing with chatter as the Open Door Mission welcomed members of the community for a free holiday meal on Thursday.

The Open Door Mission and Christ Church United Methodist held events to distribute Thanksgiving meals to those alone or in need this season.

Kim Cook, president and CEO of the mission, said volunteers and staff were happy to have a sit-down dinner after only being able to hand out bags of takeout last Thanksgiving.

"We tried to make it more personal and handed out extra goodies that people could pick out to take home as well, but it just wasn't the same," Cook explained.

She said they expected a smaller turnout this year and kept the advertising for the event low-key to try and keep the crowd down to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

Despite expecting about 150 people, the dinner ended at 6:30 after serving 75 dinners and preparing 35 takeout meals. Cook said Thursday's turnout was about half the number the mission usually sees for the holiday.

The dinner was the first holiday event in the organization's location on Warren Street. The soup kitchen on Lawrence Street relocated to the larger Warren Street shelter building in the spring of 2021.

The tables were set up with plexiglass dividers made by one of the mission's volunteers and the kitchen staff served meals from behind the half-wall separating the kitchen and dining room.

In front of the dessert tray, state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and his son, Peter, served community members either apple or pumpkin pie. Stec said his family is usually out of town on Thanksgiving, but they shared a meal at home this year before coming out to volunteer at the mission.

"Since we were home this year for a quiet meal with my parents, I thought it was a good opportunity to come out and thank those who volunteer on a daily basis," he said.

Volunteers and staff alike expressed the joy they receive by spending their holiday helping others.

Head chef Jerry Squires said the feeling is indescribable.

"A lot of people would have been alone today. We are the family for them to come to," Squires said.

Volunteers were also bundled up outside at Christ Church United Methodist on Bay Street on Thursday afternoon behind a table stacked with dinners in boxes.

The annual Hometown Thanksgiving Dinner continued this year as a takeout and delivery event. The event, traditionally held inside the church, was amended last year to follow COVID-19 regulations and served over 1,000 meals to members of the community.

Residents were invited to walk up to the tent and food warmer placed outside the side entrance of the church and take as many meals as they could carry.

Lexy Sipowicz, a volunteer of 16 years, said this year the volunteers had delivered 750 meals and served 250 walk-ups by 1 p.m. Among the deliveries were area nursing homes as well as a group home.

It was family affair among the volunteers. Jayme Napier has been helping out at the holiday dinner for 16 years handing out meals, while her brother, Jimi Grimmer, is in the kitchen cooking.

Grimmer's wife, Meg, and 13-year-old son, Jack, handed out meals alongside Napier.

Grimmer said her son has been helping out on Thanksgiving since he was 3 and it is a family tradition for the holiday season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.