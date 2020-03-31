Glens Falls getting more community development money

GLENS FALLS — The city of Glens Falls is receiving an additional $288,800 in Community Development Block Grant funding because of the federal stimulus package.

The $115 billion stimulus bill will direct another $2.4 billion in CDBG funding, according to a news release from Sens. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The city receives about a half-million in community development funds. The funding is used for affordable housing initiatives including the First-Time Homebuyers program, infrastructure programs and assistance to nonprofits.

“The Community Development Block Grant is a vital stream of investment that supports local economic growth, community revitalization, and affordable housing. Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we must not forget to invest in our future, and this funding does just that,” Schumer said in a news release.

"Investing in local economic growth is more important now than ever," Gillibrand said in a news release. “This funding will help rebuild our communities and ensures the needs of our most vulnerable populations are met today and for years to come. I will always fight to ensure a strong future for every member of our community."

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0