Glens Falls gets EPA grant for assessment, cleanup

GLENS FALLS — The city has been awarded $300,000 in brownfields funding from the Environmental Protection Agency, which will be used for site analysis and risk assessment on city-owned and private property, said Ed Bartholomew, the city's economic development director.

The city has received prior brownfields grants that helped with assessing contamination at downtown buildings that are part of its revitalization initiative, he said. Work has started on the centerpiece of that initiative — a year-round farmers market on South Street.

A large site in the center of the city's business district is being cleared, with a couple of buildings already demolished, for the project, which will also incorporate buildings along South and Elm streets the city owns and will leave standing.

The latest grant will be used to begin demolishing other buildings and clearing other sites, such as a former club on Shermantown Road, which was partially destroyed years ago in a fire, leaving a messy ruin.

"That's one of the high priorities of the city council," Bartholomew said. of the Shermantown wreck. "But before anything can be removed, we must do a site analysis​."