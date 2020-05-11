Glens Falls gets EPA grant for assessment, cleanup

GLENS FALLS — The city has been awarded $300,000 in brownfields funding from the Environmental Protection Agency, which will be used for site analysis and risk assessment on city-owned and private property, said Ed Bartholomew, the city's economic development director.
The city has received prior brownfields grants that helped with assessing contamination at downtown buildings that are part of its revitalization initiative, he said. Work has started on the centerpiece of that initiative — a year-round farmers market on South Street.
A large site in the center of the city's business district is being cleared, with a couple of buildings already demolished, for the project, which will also incorporate buildings along South and Elm streets the city owns and will leave standing.
The latest grant will be used to begin demolishing other buildings and clearing other sites, such as a former club on Shermantown Road, which was partially destroyed years ago in a fire, leaving a messy ruin.
"That's one of the high priorities of the city council," Bartholomew said. of the Shermantown wreck. "But before anything can be removed, we must do a site analysis."
The analysis will look for toxins such as asbestos and natural contamination like mold. The grant will allow for soil testing on-site as well.
The grant also allows the city to help private property owners prepare sites for sale or investment.
"It's a tool to assist property owners so they can pursue redevelopment," he said.
The EPA's Brownfields program aims to empower communities to assess hazardous sites and clean them up. In Glens Falls, the corridor coming in to the city along Broad Street is targeted under the program for redevelopment.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
