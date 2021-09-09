Glens Falls FitFest canceled because of rising COVID cases

GLENS FALLS — FitFest has been canceled for 2021 — the latest victim of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Glens Falls Collaborative on Thursday announced the postponement until 2022 of the downtown health and wellness festival, which was scheduled to take place on Oct. 2.

The event features numerous activities including sample fitness classes, interactive demonstrations, vendor booths with giveaways, children’s activities and information about organizations.

“It is with incredible sadness that we have to postpone another event. COVID has made an unfortunate return, and with numbers spiking, vendors are more reluctant to attend or send people to events,” said Glens Falls Collaborative President Robin Barkenhagen in a news release.

A date for the 2022 event has not been set.

Barkenhagen, in a follow-up interview, said there was a lot of interest in FitFest and organizers found sponsors, but they were still struggling to recruit many vendors.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“People were reluctant to send out their employees into a situation where you don’t know who’s going to be vaxed or masked or not,” he said.