Glens Falls FitFest canceled because of rising COVID cases

GLENS FALLS — FitFest has been canceled for 2021 — the latest victim of the surge in COVID-19 cases.
The Glens Falls Collaborative on Thursday announced the postponement until 2022 of the downtown health and wellness festival, which was scheduled to take place on Oct. 2.
The event features numerous activities including sample fitness classes, interactive demonstrations, vendor booths with giveaways, children’s activities and information about organizations.
“It is with incredible sadness that we have to postpone another event. COVID has made an unfortunate return, and with numbers spiking, vendors are more reluctant to attend or send people to events,” said Glens Falls Collaborative President Robin Barkenhagen in a news release.
A date for the 2022 event has not been set.
Barkenhagen, in a follow-up interview, said there was a lot of interest in FitFest and organizers found sponsors, but they were still struggling to recruit many vendors.
“People were reluctant to send out their employees into a situation where you don’t know who’s going to be vaxed or masked or not,” he said.
The collaborative also recently announced the postponement of its popular WingFest and PetFest events. That had more to do with difficulties in coordinating schedules of events to organize the event.
“We had a great season with Take A Bite (the weekly downtown food festival). It’s tough any time you’re working with volunteers,” he said.
The collaborative is still moving forward with the block party downtown on Sept. 23 as part of the kickoff to the Adirondack Balloon Festival. It will feature live music, candlestick balloon torch firings, sidewalk sales and other events.
He encouraged people to wear masks. Barkenhagen said he has noticed more people wearing masks — even if they have been vaccinated — because of the rise in cases with the delta variant.
“I had hoped by now the numbers would have peaked and gone down. It just doesn’t seem that way. It just seems like it’s going to run through the community,” he said.
The next event after that is the Halloween festival Boo 2 You.
“The nice thing about that one is everyone’s wearing masks anyway,” he said.
