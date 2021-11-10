Glens Falls firefighters extinguish outside fire on Geer Street

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Fire Department responded to a fire at R. Cohen Recycling Inc. on Geer Street on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters aimed hoses on a pile of material in the yard. Black smoke and a burning smell filled the surrounding neighborhood on the East End of Glens Falls as people from the residential neighborhood watched.

This is not the first time the business has had a fire. In June of 2017, fire crews responded to the scene after a pile of materials caught fire. There was a small explosion at the business in August 2020.

No further information was immediately available.

