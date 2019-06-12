{{featured_button_text}}
Police and firefighters on the court

Members of the Glens Falls Police Department and Glens Falls Fire Department basketball teams pose with the trophy that went to the firefighters after the 2018 charity game. The 2019 game is June 14.

 Don Lehman file photo, dlehman@poststar.com

GLENS FALLS — The second annual charity basketball game between Glens Falls police officers and firefighters is set for Friday night at Glens Falls High School.

The second annual “Glens Falls Badges vs. Boots” basketball game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds from ticket sales and auctions will go to the Glens Falls Nation Fund and Salvation Army.

An expanded selection of gift baskets will be raffled off, and Glens Falls High hoops phenom Joe Girard III will take part in the ceremonial tipoff.

Firefighters won last year's game on a last-second shot, with $2,027 raised by the game.

