GLENS FALLS — The second annual charity basketball game between Glens Falls police officers and firefighters is set for Friday night at Glens Falls High School.
The second annual “Glens Falls Badges vs. Boots” basketball game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds from ticket sales and auctions will go to the Glens Falls Nation Fund and Salvation Army.
An expanded selection of gift baskets will be raffled off, and Glens Falls High hoops phenom Joe Girard III will take part in the ceremonial tipoff.
Firefighters won last year's game on a last-second shot, with $2,027 raised by the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.