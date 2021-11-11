Glens Falls fire leaves one dead, one injured

GLENS FALLS — An 86-year-old woman died and a 48-year-old man suffered serious burns in a Wednesday evening fire in a home at 24 Horicon Ave.

The Glens Falls Fire Department responded to the fire at 6:01 p.m. The fire began in an attached garage where a vehicle was being worked on, according to fire personnel.

Firefighters arrived on the scene with a report of one person trapped on the second floor of the home. The woman was found during the crew's initial search and was removed. Lifesaving efforts were attempted immediately, but the woman was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

The man suffered burns to his hands, face and airway. He was initially transported by Bay Ridge Rescue Squad and eventually flown to Upstate Medical University Burn Center in Syracuse. The current condition of the man is unknown.

Two of the family's dogs died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, which is being conducted by the Glens Falls Fire Department Cause and Origin Team with the support of the Glens Falls Police Department.

