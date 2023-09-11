World Wrestling Entertainment Hall-of-Famer and hometown hero “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan was inducted as an honorary member of the Glens Falls Firefighters Permanent Benevolent Association on Friday, Sept. 8, where he also met and signed autographs for fans.

“This is a great opportunity to recognize one of our hometown heroes. Jim was a letterman in football, wrestling, track, basketball…I don’t know how he had time to study,” Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins said.

Duggan was the first wrestler from Glens Falls to ever be a New York State High School champion before he began his legendary wrestling career with the WWE and adopted the moniker, “Hacksaw.”

His wrestling persona was that of an American patriot swinging a 2x4 piece of lumber at opponents.

WWE inducted Duggan into its Hall of Fame in 2011.

“He will always be beloved in the City of Glens Falls,” Mayor Collins said. “He’s a true-blooded American, a tough and lovable guy, who always marched into the ring with a 2x4 from Finch Pruyn swung over his shoulder.”

Duggan was born and raised in Glens Falls, where his father James Duggan Sr. served as police chief. After graduating high school, Duggan was recruited to wrestle at Ohio State University, but instead chose to play football at Southern Methodist University.

In the 1970’s, Duggan worked as a seasonal firefighter for the City of Glens Falls on his summer break from college.

“People will say, ‘Oh your dad was police chief, why didn’t you work for the police department?’ The last thing I wanted to do was work for my dad,” Duggan joked.

Duggan equated his years of world traveling, when he wrestled legends such as Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, to the thrill of spending his summers riding in the back of a firetruck.

“I had a great time at the fire department and just wanted to thank you all very much for this honor that I really cherish,” Duggan said before he led the crowd in his famous “Hooo!” chant.

Glens Falls resident Pete Delsignore was one of many attendees in line to get Hacksaw’s autograph on a 2x4. Delsignore admires Duggan not only for his wrestling, but what he’s meant to the City of Glens Falls.

“He’s been a great ambassador for the city throughout his career, and it’s nice that he came back to raise money for a great cause,” Delsignore said.

Proceeds for the event will go toward the Glens Falls Nation Fund, which offers financial support for the school district’s K-12 extracurricular programs, including art, music, clubs, and athletics.