Glens Falls Fire Department begins receiving coronavirus vaccine

GLENS FALLS — Members of the Glens Falls Fire Department began receiving the coronavirus vaccine this past week, the latest in a series of inoculations conducted over the last two weeks under the state’s vaccination distribution plans.
Eight members of the department received the first in a pair of vaccinations against the virus on Wednesday, with the remaining members expected to receive the first dose by Tuesday, said James Schrammel, the chief of the Glens Falls Fire Department.
“We just have each crew going on the end of their shift to the hospital, which is administering vaccines,” he said.
Schrammel said members of the department were able to receive the vaccine because of their EMS duties, which fall under the first stage of the state’s vaccination plans, which prioritized hospital workers and other health care professionals.
The vaccine has been a welcome relief to the department, which handles over 1,800 EMS calls annually, Schrammel said.
“They’re out there every day,” he said. “This is just a progression that keeps our people safer, keeps our people healthier, so they’re out there and can perform their duties every day.”
But not everyone within the department eligible to receive the vaccine has chosen to get it. Four of the 36 eligible members have opted out for various reasons, Schrammel said.
“It’s been received well in our department,” he said. “A majority of the providers have stepped forward and are taking the vaccine. There are a limited number that chose not to; it’s voluntary at this point in time.”
Schrammel said he didn’t inquire as to why some members did not want to be vaccinated, but added he suspected they would likely receive the shot sometime in the future.
“There were just four who chose not to receive it at this time,” he said. “Not that they would be opposed to it in the future, but right now they chose not to.”
Meanwhile, Warren County reported 10 additional coronavirus cases on Saturday, along with 23 recoveries.
There are currently 221 active cases in the county, including six hospitalizations. Three people are in critical condition and three others have a moderate illness. One person has a moderate illness but is not hospitalized, while the remaining 214 cases are considered mildly ill, according to Warren County Health Services.
Six of the new cases involve people who were previously quarantined after being exposed to the virus, and two others involve workplace exposures.
Sources for the remaining two infections remain under investigation.
The county’s infection rate was 5.3% on Saturday, marking the fourth consecutive day with an infection rate over 3%, according to Health Services. Ten consecutive days of 3% or higher in a specific ZIP code are required for consideration by New York state as a microcluster.
Saturday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 951 confirmed cases. There are currently 221 active cases in the county, including six hospitalizations. Three people are in critical condition and three others are considered moderately ill. One person is considered moderately ill but is not hospitalized, while 214 others are considered mildly ill. The county reported 23 additional recoveries.
- Washington County reported 18 new cases, for a total of 730 confirmed cases. The county did not report publicly on Friday because of the holiday, but reported 27 additional cases to the state. Fifteen people have recovered and three people are hospitalized.
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on the weekends. The county did not report publicly on Friday due to the holiday, but reported 127 cases to the state. The county has a total of 4,868 confirmed cases.
- Essex County does not report publicly on the weekends. The county did not report publicly on Friday due to the holiday, but reported 17 new cases to the state. The county has a total of 515 confirmed cases.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 729 new cases, a positive test rate of 7.9%, the highest in the state. The region’s seven-day rolling average for positive tests is 7.8%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 7.5% and a weekly average of 6%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 5.8% and a weekly average of 4.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 7.2% and a weekly average of 7.8%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 6% and a weekly average of 4.9%.
- Statewide, 10,806 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate 5.36%.
- There were 6,884 people hospitalized with coronavirus and 122 people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.