Glens Falls Fire Department begins receiving coronavirus vaccine

“It’s been received well in our department,” he said. “A majority of the providers have stepped forward and are taking the vaccine. There are a limited number that chose not to; it’s voluntary at this point in time.”

Schrammel said he didn’t inquire as to why some members did not want to be vaccinated, but added he suspected they would likely receive the shot sometime in the future.

“There were just four who chose not to receive it at this time,” he said. “Not that they would be opposed to it in the future, but right now they chose not to.”

Meanwhile, Warren County reported 10 additional coronavirus cases on Saturday, along with 23 recoveries.

There are currently 221 active cases in the county, including six hospitalizations. Three people are in critical condition and three others have a moderate illness. One person has a moderate illness but is not hospitalized, while the remaining 214 cases are considered mildly ill, according to Warren County Health Services.

Six of the new cases involve people who were previously quarantined after being exposed to the virus, and two others involve workplace exposures.

Sources for the remaining two infections remain under investigation.