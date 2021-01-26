 Skip to main content
Glens Falls fire caused by dryer
Glens Falls fire caused by dryer

GLENS FALLS — The American Red Cross is assisting three people displaced from their home by a dryer fire on Monday.

Fire broke out just after 8:30 p.m. in the basement of a two-family house at 51 Second St., according to Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel.

Everybody got out safely and there were no injuries, according to Schrammel.

“They got in there quick and were able to knock it down,” he said.

He said the fire was caused by a dryer that overheated. It is not considered suspicious.

The fire started near the electrical panel, so some of the wires were damaged. There is no power to the building currently.

Schrammel said he believes one of the families is staying with relatives and the other is being helped by the Red Cross.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

