Glens Falls fines septic company $3,000 for grease deposit at sewage treatment plant

GLENS FALLS — The city on Monday took action against a local septic company for dumping grease into its wastewater treatment plant — a violation of the company’s waste-hauler permit that could have impacted the breakdown of certain materials at the plant.
IBS Septic & Drain Service of Glens Falls was fined $3,000 by the city’s Water and Sewer Commission after it was determined one of the company’s trucks deposited a “large quantity” or grease into the city’s wastewater treatment plant on the morning of Feb. 23.
A review of the plant’s security footage determined that IBS had made the only deposit at the treatment plant that day, said Steve Gurzler, the city’s engineer.
“What appears to have happened is that a waste hauler, IBS Septic and Drain, was negligent and sent a truck to our facility that either had not been fully dumped or hadn’t been cleaned out, and discharged a large quantity of what looked like cooking oil and grease to the septic receiving station,” he said.
IBS has a permit from the city to utilize its wastewater treatment plant, but is prohibited from dumping certain materials at the facility, including grease, oil and fat, as well as solid materials including grass clippings and plastics, among other things.
The company did not return a Post-Star phone call seeking comment.
But Gurzler said IBS acknowledged the mistake and sent a truck to assist in the cleanup process.
Oils and grease prevent materials found in treatment plants from breaking down, which would lead to increased foaming and the growth of certain organisms inside the facility.
The city opted to impose a financial penalty instead of suspending the company’s permit in order to recoup costs associated with the cleanup and to send a message to other companies that use the facility, Gurzler said.
”They are a regular customer, so we don’t want to suspend them, but we do want to make a point that we really need to have our waste-haulers be very careful about not discharging deleterious materials to the treatment process,” he said.
