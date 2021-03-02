Glens Falls fines septic company $3,000 for grease deposit at sewage treatment plant

GLENS FALLS — The city on Monday took action against a local septic company for dumping grease into its wastewater treatment plant — a violation of the company’s waste-hauler permit that could have impacted the breakdown of certain materials at the plant.

IBS Septic & Drain Service of Glens Falls was fined $3,000 by the city’s Water and Sewer Commission after it was determined one of the company’s trucks deposited a “large quantity” or grease into the city’s wastewater treatment plant on the morning of Feb. 23.

A review of the plant’s security footage determined that IBS had made the only deposit at the treatment plant that day, said Steve Gurzler, the city’s engineer.

“What appears to have happened is that a waste hauler, IBS Septic and Drain, was negligent and sent a truck to our facility that either had not been fully dumped or hadn’t been cleaned out, and discharged a large quantity of what looked like cooking oil and grease to the septic receiving station,” he said.

IBS has a permit from the city to utilize its wastewater treatment plant, but is prohibited from dumping certain materials at the facility, including grease, oil and fat, as well as solid materials including grass clippings and plastics, among other things.