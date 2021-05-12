Glens Falls finalizes tax breaks for mixed-use facility along Park Street

GLENS FALLS — Three years after the Park Theater was restored, construction crews have been busy renovating another Park Street property owned by Elizabeth Miller, and the city has finalized a series of tax breaks for the project.
Crews from Cifone Construction of Queensbury have, for months, been renovating 15-25 Park St. into a mixed-use facility that will eventually house 10 apartments on the building’s second and third floors, along with three commercial spaces on the first floor.
Miller, the owner of Miller Mechanical Services on Walnut Street in Glens Falls and Doty Engineering in Fort Edward, purchased the 16,000-square-foot building, which sits across the street from the Park Theater, in 2019 for $500,000, according to Warren County property records.
She gained Planning Board approval to begin renovations last July.
Miller did not respond to a request seeking comment.
Late last year, the project was awarded a series of tax breaks through the Glens Falls Industrial Development Agency, including a 10-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement worth $602,795 in savings over the term of the agreement.
Miller will pay a base value of $228,000 each year for the first five years of the agreement, and will make the same payment plus 50% of the increased assessed valuation attributable to renovations for the last five years.
The agreement also includes a sales tax exemption through the end of August for construction materials worth up to $70,000 and a mortgage tax exemption totaling $18,750.
Judy Calogero, the chair of the city's Industrial Development Agency, said the sales tax exemption may be extended due to supply chain issues, though she said details are still being worked out.
"I think she's (Miller) is probably going to come back to us in May and update us on what those supply chain issues are that are impacting her project, and I think we're going to have to talk about some kind of extension because materials are just not getting to us as quickly as possible," she said.
Still, Calogero said there is excitement around the project, which she noted is close to Cool Insuring Arena and in part of the city that hasn't received a lot of attention in recent years.
Miller, earlier this month, secured a $2 million mortgage from Adirondack Trust Co. needed to bring the $3 million renovation project over the finish line and finalize the tax breaks. The Albany Business Review first reported the mortgage acquisition.
Mayor Dan Hall the tax breaks are necessary to bring new development to the city and is confident the project will mirror the quality of Miller's other rehabs, including the adjacent Park Theater.
"What she did with the Park Theater was amazing and I'm sure when we're done with this project across the street it's going to be another amazing project," he said.
The project is expected to retain six jobs and create nine full-time equivalent job opportunities, according to the PILOT, which was approved on Dec. 10.
A restaurant and Italian deli are expected to open on the building’s first floor, while the upper floors will be completely gutted, according to minutes from the December meeting.
The commercial tenants will be new businesses to the city, according to the minutes.
Professional asbestos abatement will be carried out and a pair of elevators will be installed.
This is not the first time Miller has received a series of tax breaks from the city.
In 2018, the Park Theater restoration received a five-year PILOT with incentives worth up to $199,120. The agreement is set to expire in 2022.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.