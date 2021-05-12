Glens Falls finalizes tax breaks for mixed-use facility along Park Street

Miller will pay a base value of $228,000 each year for the first five years of the agreement, and will make the same payment plus 50% of the increased assessed valuation attributable to renovations for the last five years.

The agreement also includes a sales tax exemption through the end of August for construction materials worth up to $70,000 and a mortgage tax exemption totaling $18,750.

Judy Calogero, the chair of the city's Industrial Development Agency, said the sales tax exemption may be extended due to supply chain issues, though she said details are still being worked out.

"I think she's (Miller) is probably going to come back to us in May and update us on what those supply chain issues are that are impacting her project, and I think we're going to have to talk about some kind of extension because materials are just not getting to us as quickly as possible," she said.

Still, Calogero said there is excitement around the project, which she noted is close to Cool Insuring Arena and in part of the city that hasn't received a lot of attention in recent years.