Glens Falls finalizes details for 9/11 procession on Saturday

GLENS FALLS — Up to 100 marchers are expected to participate in a special procession honoring the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday.

The procession will begin at 9 a.m. and include several pieces of fire- and first-responder apparatus, as well as participants from police and fire agencies throughout Warren and Washington counties.

Participants will travel from the Glens Falls firehouse on Ridge Street to Centennial Circle, turning north onto Glen Street. From there, marchers will make their way to the Civil War monument and turn onto Bay Street and proceed down Maple Street.

The city typically holds a small commemoration ceremony at the 9/11 memorial, but decided to hold a larger ceremony this year in honor of the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.

The Rev. Patti Girard, chaplain of the Glens Falls Fire Department, will give the opening remarks for a ceremony that will take place in City Park.

Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel, Police Chief Jarred Smith, Mayor Dan Hall and Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber are all expected to speak at the event.