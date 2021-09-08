 Skip to main content
Glens Falls finalizes details for 9/11 procession on Saturday
Glens Falls finalizes details for 9/11 procession on Saturday

Sept. 11 memorial

Glens Falls will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with a procession through downtown and a remembrance ceremony at City Park. The city typically holds a ceremony at its 9/11 memorial, seen here, at the Ridge Street fire station. 

 Chad Arnold,

GLENS FALLS — Up to 100 marchers are expected to participate in a special procession honoring the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday.

The procession will begin at 9 a.m. and include several pieces of fire- and first-responder apparatus, as well as participants from police and fire agencies throughout Warren and Washington counties.

Participants will travel from the Glens Falls firehouse on Ridge Street to Centennial Circle, turning north onto Glen Street. From there, marchers will make their way to the Civil War monument and turn onto Bay Street and proceed down Maple Street.

The city typically holds a small commemoration ceremony at the 9/11 memorial, but decided to hold a larger ceremony this year in honor of the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks. 

The Rev. Patti Girard, chaplain of the Glens Falls Fire Department, will give the opening remarks for a ceremony that will take place in City Park.

Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel, Police Chief Jarred Smith, Mayor Dan Hall and Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber are all expected to speak at the event.

The Galloway Gaelic Pipes and Drums band, and musicians Kenny T. Fuller and D.C. Steve are scheduled to perform during the ceremony.

Members from the Glens Falls fire and police departments will participate in the procession.

In addition, there will be marchers from the New York Army National Guard in Queensbury, and firefighters from Queensbury Central, Bay Ridge, South Queensbury, West Glens Falls and Hudson Falls.

Event organizers said members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend.

For additional information and questions, contact organizer Richard Stafford at 518-307-1119.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

