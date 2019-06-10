{{featured_button_text}}
Glens Falls Farmers Market

Sean Murphy places vegetables from ‘The Alleged Farm’ in Easton on a table at the Glens Falls Farmers Market at the South Street Pavilion in 2015. The Friends of Glens Falls Farmers Market is seeking more members. 

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — The Friends of the Farmers Market group is looking for more members as planning for the year-round market on South Street gets underway.

David Porter, president of the Friends of the Farmers Market, and his wife Liza, who own Longview Farm in Argyle, are trying to recruit more members for the organization, which became a nonprofit last year.

The group’s mission is to support the growth and community value of the market.

“How food is grown helps shape the environment, the health content of the food and the health of the consumers. A viable, local sustainable agriculture helps build a local economy,” the group’s website says. “A vital market is a community experience of neighbors, consumers and producers. It can be a reason to come to Glens Falls, a reason to come downtown and reminder to shop local.”

The group is going to develop programs, including internships in social media, marketing, design education, hospitality and culinary areas for local students, according to the website.

David Porter said planning is underway for the new farmers market building at the site of the old OTB building, 51-57 South St.

The farmers market will be a community gathering place beyond the one or two days the market is open, with cooking demonstrations and meeting space, he said.

A parking garage on Elm Street behind the former Sandy’s Clam Bar and the current farmers market pavilion will be shared with the city and Glens Falls National Bank, much like the parking garage on Park Street that is shared with Glens Falls Hospital.

A path will lead to the market from Elm Street. The former garment factory and, later, incubator space, also on Elm, will be sold to a private developer, in hopes that businesses complementary to the farmers market will locate in it.

For more information, visit www.friendsoftheglensfallsfarmersmarket.com.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

reporter - Glens Falls, Northern Warren County, business and politics

Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.

