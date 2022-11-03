Glens Falls Farmers Market returns to Aviation Mall

QUEENSBURY — The Glens Falls Farmers Market is returning to Aviation Mall beginning this Saturday.

The market will be at the mall's food court area every Saturday through April 29 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Numerous local food and craft vendors will be featured each week. Items for sale include vegetables, eggs, cheese, baked goods, artisan breads, dairy products, fresh and dried herbs, spices, artisan crafts and more.

“We are excited to collaborate once again to bring the Glens Falls Farmers Market back to the mall for the winter. Last year’s experience with Glens Falls Farmers Market was an extremely positive experience for both the market and the mall. We look forward to another successful season,” said Aviation Mall General Manager James Griffith.

Since 1976, the Glens Falls Farmers Market has been bringing locally grown, produced and crafted products to Glens Falls and the surrounding communities. The market is “producer-only,” meaning the people who are selling at the market are also the people who have grown or produced the products.