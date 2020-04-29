Glens Falls Farmers Market returning to South Street

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Farmers Market will be returning to South Street on Saturday to kick off its summer market season under social distancing guidelines.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at the South Street Pavilion.

According to a news release, the following vendors will be available on Saturday: Adirondack Aromatherapy, Adirondack Mycology, Alchemy Bagel, Pleasant Valley Farm, Barb and Tom's grill, Buddy's Barkery Argyle Cheese Farmer, Butternut Ridge Farm, Leaning Birch Farm, Grazin' Acres, Pa's Pistols Sweet Hickory Sauce, Pura Vida Fisheries, Upper Hudson Coffee, Blue Boot Farm, Onda Farm, Shushan Valley Hydro, Saratoga Chocolate Co., Adirondack Mycology, Nettle Meadow Farm, Healing Meals, Dickinson's Delights, Pleasant Valley Apiary, Gifford Farms, Our Daily Bread/the Gluten Free Bakery.

The winter market at Sanford Street Elementary School was moved into the parking lot since the NY Pause order was enacted to ensure proper social distancing guidelines.

The Farmers Market is asking would-be visitors to wear a mask; do not come if they are sick; wash your hands and do not self serve from vendors tables; stay 6 feet away from others and only send one person per household.

